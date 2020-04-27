British Prime Minister returns to work after recovering from COVID-19
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has returned to work after recovering from the COVID-19 disease, which has taken 20 732 lives in his country, British news portal The Guardian reports.
Johnson returned to his residency and office in London on Sunday, April 26, night with his government under pressure over its handling of coronavirus.
Minister Dominic Raab, who has been deputising since Johnson was taken into hospital with Covid-19 at the start of April, stated on Sunday it was inconceivable that children could return to school, without «further measures» to check the spread of the virus.
Raab also pointed out to businesses hoping to return to work in what he called the «second phase» of the crisis would have to learn from the essential goods shops and other workplaces that have remained open, giving the example of distanced queues outside supermarkets.
In the UK, hospital deaths from the conditions related to COVID-19 reached 20,732, the Guardian reports citing data from the Public Health England.
Russia registers more COVID-19 cases than China
In Russia, the number of people officially confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 reached 87 147 on Monday, according to official statistics. For the first time, the number has exceeded that of China, Russian state news agency TASS reports.
No major changes observed for activities of foreign intelligence services towards Latvia
The number of cyber-attacks performed by foreign intelligence services in Latvia has not changed much in the past year. The total observed number reaches a couple dozen cases, according to the report from Constitution Protection Bureau for 2019.
EUR 150 million to be provided to municipal investment projects in Latvia
Funding of EUR 150 million will be allocated for municipalities’ investment plans, as agreed by Latvian Finance Minister Jānis Reirs’ work group to support entrepreneurship and employed persons on Monday, 27 April.
Estonian airline Nordica grateful for state funding injection
Estonian national flag carrier Nordica has expressed gratitude over government’s decision to expand the share capital of the company amid by 30 million euros hard times in aviation. Over a period of a decade, government investments have reached 155 million euros, Estonian public broadcaster ERR reports.
COVID-19 in numbers in the Baltics. 818 in Latvia, 1 449 in Lithuania, 1 647 in Estonia
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 infection cases in Latvia has reached 818, increasing by six new cases in the past day. Lithuania, meanwhile, reports 1 449 infection cases. The latest information from Estonia reports a total of 1 647 confirmed COVID-19 infection cases.
Actual unemployment level in Latvia at 7.3% in March; registered level at 6.8%
The actual unemployment level in Latvia was 7.3% in March. When compared to February, it has increased 0.6 percentage points, according to Labour Force Survey Data from the Central Statistical Bureau of Latvia.
Idleness benefits will be available to self-employed persons providing assistant services
Idleness benefit will be made available to self-employed persons who also perform assistant services, as decided by the work group led by Latvian Finance Minister Jānis Reirs on support of entrepreneurship and support of employed persons on Monday, 27 April.
Germany spent 10% more on its military in 2019
In global military spending, the year 2019 showed the largest expenditure since 1988. The country, which has upped its spending the most, has been Germany with a 10% increase, according to Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, DW reports.
Latvian VID procures 205 portable computers worth EUR 230 000 for remote work
Latvia’s State Revenue Service has procured 205 portable computers for a total of EUR 228 445.58, according to the report from Corruption Prevention and Combating Bureau published on covid19.gov.lv.
Precipitation and lower air temperatures expected in Latvia this week
This week there will be more precipitation in Latvia. For the second half of the week meteorologists predict strong lasting rainfall. The next couple of days in Latvia will be warm, but in the middle of the week colder masses of air will be carried to the country, according to Latvian Environment, Geology and Meteorology Centre.
Four-week period proposed to measure COVID-19 and to decide on restrictions in Latvia
To decide on changing established restrictions in Latvia, a four-week period for measurements of multiple COVID-10 infection criteria is proposed, Healthcare Minister Ilze Viņķele said in an interview to Latvijas Radio.
Italy announces plans to allow funerals, reopen parks and visit relatives
Italy, which has recorded the highest death toll in Europe from COVID-19, has announced plans to lift some of its very strict restrictions, which have been in place since march, British public broadcaster BBC reports.
Trams associated with Rīgas satiksme corruption case have remained idle for years
The trams associated with the public transport company Rīgas satiksme have remained idle for years at the station, as reported by LTV programme De Facto.
COVID-19 statistics in the Baltics. 812 in Latvia, 1 438 in Lithuania, 1 643 in Estonia
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 infection cases in Latvia has reached 812, increasing by eight new cases in the past day. Lithuania, meanwhile, reports 1 438 infection cases.
Week in Lithuania: President pays tribute to Vilna Gaon, PM ignores opposition, Telia stops a major cyber attack
In Lithuania, the top news of the past week were President paying tribute to Vilna Gaon, Prime Minister ignoring opposition, Telia stopping a major cyber attack.
BNN summary of the week: Freedom for Misāne. Checking Lembergs’ corruption. New Supreme Court judge
BNN gives you a summary of the key events of the past week, told in news stories of the following topics: Decision; Progress; Change; Inspection; Position; Mourning and Freedom.
Coronavirus spread in the Baltics. 804 in Latvia, 1 426 in Lithuania, 1 635 in Estonia
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 infection cases in Latvia has reached 804, increasing by 20 new cases in the past day. Lithuania, meanwhile, reports 1 426 infection cases.
Latvian Saeima extends terms for accreditation of study fields for six months
On Friday, 24 April, the Saeima supported in the final reading amendments to the Law on Higher Education Institutions, extending the accreditation term for all study fields by six months, as reported by Saeima’s press-service.
Prosecutor requests four years in prison for Uģis Magonis and Oleg Ossinovski
Latvian office of the prosecutor has requested four years in prison for former head of Latvian Railway Uģis Magonis and Estonian millionaire Oleg Ossinovski. The two are accused of bribery.
Dumpis: observations suggest Latvia may have reached the peak of COVID-19 spread
The growing number of dead patients and this week’s relatively unchanged number of hospitalized patients may be indicative that we have reached the peak of COVID-19 infection, admits Latvian Healthcare Ministry’s chief specialist for infectology Uga Dumpis.
Aivars Lembergs’ controversial stunts about COVID-19 restrictions
COVID-19 virus is very impressive and gorgeous. It is beautifully visualized. It causes death and suffering in volumes capable of changing the world and people’s behaviour. Quickly and mercilessly. Even US President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, having experienced the viciousness of the virus, were forced to turn down their previously arrogant and self-righteous tone. This is impressive – that the world’s greatest change. This includes Aivars Lembergs.
Estonian leading newspaper distancing itself from calls for state aid to media
In Estonia, the leading daily on the market has cited concerns of journalistic independence as it distanced itself from the calls by a newspaper association for state aid as the crisis endangers the operation of media, ERR reports.
Austrian resort-virus hotspot to turn back on party tourism
The Ischgl alpine resort in Austria, which happened to become a hotspot for the COVID-19 pandemic in Europe, has announced putting the strategy of a party resort behind as it reemerged from a lockdown, The Guardian reports.
Healthcare institutions in Latvia lose 13 million euros because of idleness in April
Because of idleness caused by the spread of COVID-19 in April, healthcare institutions have lost a total of EUR 13 million. The state is committed to compensating them EUR 7.1 million, as confirmed by Healthcare Minister Ilze Viņķele at a press-conference on Thursday, 23 April.
