British Prime Minister returns to work after recovering from COVID-19

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has returned to work after recovering from the COVID-19 disease, which has taken 20 732 lives in his country, British news portal The Guardian reports.

Johnson returned to his residency and office in London on Sunday, April 26, night with his government under pressure over its handling of coronavirus.

Minister Dominic Raab, who has been deputising since Johnson was taken into hospital with Covid-19 at the start of April, stated on Sunday it was inconceivable that children could return to school, without «further measures» to check the spread of the virus.

Raab also pointed out to businesses hoping to return to work in what he called the «second phase» of the crisis would have to learn from the essential goods shops and other workplaces that have remained open, giving the example of distanced queues outside supermarkets.

In the UK, hospital deaths from the conditions related to COVID-19 reached 20,732, the Guardian reports citing data from the Public Health England.