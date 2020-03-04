Brussels: Greece is EU’s shield during increased migration from Turkey
The Greek-Turkish border, where borderguards are facing many attempts to cross the border illegally, has been visited by EUs top officials, who pledged financial and practical aid to Greece, British public broadcaster BBC reports.
The head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen stated on Tuesday, March 3: «This border is not only a Greek border but it is also a European border. And I stand here today as a European at your side. I also want to express my compassion for the migrants that have been lured through false promises into this desperate situation. We have come here today to send a very clear statement of European solidarity and support to Greece. Our first priority is making sure that order is maintained at the Greek external border, which is also a European border. I am fully committed to mobilising all the necessary operational support to the Greek authorities. (..) I thank Greece for being our European ασπίδα [English: shield] in these times».
The EU’s support von der Leyen announced for Greece included:
– EUR 700 million in aid for migration management
– a Frontex EU borderguard force comprising seven vessels, two helicopters, one plane, three thermal-vision vehicles and 100 extra border guards
– civil protection means including medical equipment and teams, and shelters, BBC reports.
The BNN reported previously quoting AFP that German Chancellor Angela Merkel has described as unacceptable the warning from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan that several million migrants hosted by Turkey could be heading to the EU.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel characterised Turkey’s move as «unacceptable», while EU migration commissioner Margaritis Schinas stated nobody could «blackmail or intimidate the EU».
Erdoğan further increased the pressure on the EU on Monday, March 3, declaring he had rejected an EU offer of one billion euros in extra aid for migrants, adding to a six-billion-euro deal agreed in 2016, AFP news agency reports.
The Greek government stated it would increase border patrols and it suspended asylum applications by those entering illegally. The latter decision was denounced by the UN refugee agency as having «no legal basis», according to AFP.
Brussels: Greece is EU’s shield during increased migration from Turkey
The Greek-Turkish border, where borderguards are facing many attempts to cross the border illegally, has been visited by EUs top officials, who pledged financial and practical aid to Greece, British public broadcaster BBC reports.
Riga City Council’s interim administration outlines three priorities
Riga municipality’s interim administration’s priorities until a new city council has been composed will include the planning of the municipality’s budget and its approval, resolution of waste management crisis-related problems and preparation for upcoming snap elections, said the interim administration’s head Edvīns Balševics in an interview to Latvijas Radio.
US democratic voters favour Biden and Sanders on Super Tuesday
In the US, both Democratic and Republican delegates were voting for their chosen candidate to run in the 2020 US presidential election and former Vice President Joe Biden has claimed victory in the Democratic camp in nine states, AP news agency reports.
Territorial reform may require corrections after implementation, says Latvian prime minister
The possibility of having to add new corrections to Latvia’s territorial administrative reform in five years after its implementation cannot be excluded. However, this is no excuse for doing nothing now to improve it, said Latvia’s President Krišjānis Kariņš in an interview to LTV programme Rīta panorama.
Road Transport Administrative requests blocking of Yandex Taxi mobile app and website
Latvia’s Road Transport Administration had turned to electronic communications service providers with a request to block transport service platform Yandex Taxi mobile app and website, because it continues offering services without registration, as reported by the administration’s representative Zane Plone.
Estonia registers second case of COVID-19; patient travelled from Italy
In Estonia, the second case of the COVID-19 disease caused by the novel coronavirus has been found. The patient is in a good state of health and has travelled by plane from northern Italy to Riga, Latvia, Estonian public broadcaster ERR reports.
Latvia hands Belarus a project for cooperation in transport and logistics
Latvian Transport Ministry’s vice-state secretary Uldis Reimanis, during his visit to Minsk, presented a project for cooperation between Latvia and Belarus in transports and logistics, as reported by the ministry’s representative Ilze Greiškalna.
Putin seeks to mention faith in God, define marriage in constitution
Russian President Vladimir Putin has proposed additional norms, including on heterosexual marriage and faith in God, to be added to the Russian Constitution as part of his constitutional reform, Russian news portal Meduza reports.
Latvian government allocates additional funding to measures against Covid-19
On Tuesday, 3 March, Latvian government decided to allocate additional EUR 2.6 million for Healthcare Ministry to spend on different measures aimed at limiting the spread of the new coronavirus Covid-19 in Latvia.
Estonian schools step up hygiene
In Estonia, where one case of the coronavirus disease COVID-19 has been found, increased hygiene measures have been noticed by the public broadcaster ERR.
Housing costs in Latvia average at EUR 151 a month in 2019
In 2019 housing costs on average constituted EUR 151 per household monthly, which is one euro more than a year ago. Share of housing costs in the total household expenditure keeps declining – last year households spent on average 12.2 % of their disposable income on housing costs: 13.4 % in 2018.
Latvian consumers actively submit requests for dispute resolution
In 2019, Latvian Consumer Dispute Resolution Commission received a total of 176 applications, which is 58 applications more when compared to 2018, as reported by Consumer Awareness and Communication Office head Santa Zarāne.
Latvia does a lot, but can do more. UN reports on prevention of discrimination of women
UN Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women welcomes Latvia’s legislative initiative on prevention of discrimination of women in important areas. This includes amendments to the Criminal Law to combat violence against women, as reported by Latvia’s Defence Ministry.
Estonia sentences Russian citizen for crushing through border gates
A court in Estonia has sentenced a Russian citizen to three months in prison for illegal border crossing by ramming a car through the gates of a border check point in Narva, Estonian public broadcaster ERR reports.
With Covid-19 panic, authorities to perform monitoring of prices to control dishonest traders
Considering the situation with the spread of the coronavirus Covid-19, Latvian Crisis Management Council decided on Monday, 2 March, to order relevant institutions to perform monitoring of the prices of basic needs prices and services.
Three US presidential candidates quit race to endorse Biden
As the US Democratic Party continues to vote to select ist presidential candidate, three candidates have quit their campaigns and endorsed Joe Biden, French news agency AFP reports.
Eurostat: Latvia has the largest expenses on defence from GDP in the European Union
Latvia’s expenditures on defence reach 2.1% of its GDP. This makes Latvia’s index the highest among all European Union member states, according to data published by Eurostat on 2 March.
EU raises coronavirus risk level, deeming it moderate to high
In the EU, majority of the member states have registered their first cases of the coronavirus-caused disease COVID-19 and the bloc’s health bodies have raised the public risk level setting it on the level of moderate to high, German public broadcaster DW reports.
Coronavirus makes its way to Latvia
The first case of infection with the new coronavirus Covid-19 was found in Latvia on Saturday, 29 February. The infected person flew in from Munich, but before then they had visited the region of Italy affected by the virus, as journalists were informed by Disease Prevention and Monitoring Centre Infectious Diseases Risk Analysis and Prevention Department director Jurijs Perevoščikovs.
Competition Council permits Baltcom and Bite Latvija merge
Latvia’s Competition Council has decided to permit mobile communications operator Bite Latvija and telecommunications company Baltcom to merge, as confirmed by Bite Latvija representative Una Ahuna-Ozola.
Port of Tallinn, seeking cleaner air, builds power grid connection to ferries
In the Estonian capital, where considerable amount of CO2 emissions comes from ferries docked and making their own electricity, the port has set up a connection possibility to the land power grid to become operative from summer, ERR reports.
Measures requested for Latvian citizen over recruitment of VDD official for Russia
In the middle of February Latvian State Security Service requested the office of the prosecutor to commence criminal prosecution of a Latvian citizen over recruitment of a VDD official to spy for Russian intelligence services.
Average wage in Latvia before taxes last year – EUR 1 076
In 2019, the average gross wages and salaries for full-time work in Latvia comprised EUR 1 076. Compared to 2018, the average earnings rose by EUR 72 or 7.2 %. Average net wages and salaries (calculated based on labour taxes applicable on workplace) comprised EUR 793 or 73.7 % of gross earnings.
Survey: one-third of Latvian residents expect tax returns
One-third of Latvian residents expect to receive tax returns of 50 to 100 euros this year, according to Swedbank Private Finances Institute expert Evija Kropa.
Greece denies 9 800 attempts to cross into EU illegally in 24 hours
Greek authorities have declared their highest alert level after it denied 9 877 attempts to cross the Turkish-Greek border in the wake of Turkey’s decision to allow migrants to reach the border, German public broadcaster DW reports.
Recommended
- Eurostat: Latvia has the largest expenses on defence from GDP in the European Union
- Competition Council permits Baltcom and Bite Latvija merge
- Week in Lithuania: First coronavirus case, funds needed for Rail Baltica, new NATO ambassador appointed
- BNN summary of the week: Coronavirus in Baltics. Different prosecutor general. Snap elections in Riga
- Rail Baltica not just marvelled, but cussed too in Lithuania
Latest
- Brussels: Greece is EU’s shield during increased migration from Turkey
- Riga City Council’s interim administration outlines three priorities
- US democratic voters favour Biden and Sanders on Super Tuesday
- Territorial reform may require corrections after implementation, says Latvian prime minister
- Estonia registers second case of COVID-19; patient travelled from Italy
- Putin seeks to mention faith in God, define marriage in constitution
- Latvian government allocates additional funding to measures against Covid-19
- Estonian schools step up hygiene
- Housing costs in Latvia average at EUR 151 a month in 2019
- Latvian consumers actively submit requests for dispute resolution
Most read
- Estonia finds first positive coronavirus case | 5
- First coronavirus infection case found in Lithuania | 1
- No coronavirus infections yet in Estonia; four people tested negative | 1
- Lithuania introduces state of emergency to prepare for possible coronavirus arrival
- SPKC urges passengers of 26 February Istanbul-Riga flight to respond
- Coronavirus makes its way to Latvia
- Lithuanian border guards start informing travellers about the situation with Covid-19 | 1
- EC: coronavirus may force corrections to Latvia’s economic growth outlook
- BNN summary of the week: Coronavirus in Baltics. Different prosecutor general. Snap elections in Riga
- Regional hospitals in Latvia report high demand for protective clothing
Most commented
- Estonia finds first positive coronavirus case | 5
- Jūlijs Krūmiņš punished for illegally financing parties, but «would do it again» | 1
- No coronavirus infections yet in Estonia; four people tested negative | 1
- First coronavirus infection case found in Lithuania | 1
- Lithuanian border guards start informing travellers about the situation with Covid-19 | 1
- Russian schools protector Čekušins to become Harmony’s leading candidate in Riga
- Alūksne taken by surprise by intense snowfall out of nowhere
- Eurostat: Latvia has the largest expenses on defence from GDP in the European Union
- After Germany carnival attack, number of hurt people increases
- Latvia and USA sign joint declaration to enhance 5G network security
Top 5 Business news
- BNN summary of the week: Coronavirus in Baltics. Different prosecutor general. Snap elections in Riga
- Week in Lithuania: First coronavirus case, funds needed for Rail Baltica, new NATO ambassador appointed
- Rail Baltica not just marvelled, but cussed too in Lithuania
- While Latvia’s GDP grows 2.2%, other Baltic States experience more rapid growth
- From March onward prices of alcoholic beverages to increase in Latvia
Top 5 Social news
- Estonia finds first positive coronavirus case
- First coronavirus infection case found in Lithuania
- No coronavirus infections yet in Estonia; four people tested negative
- Lithuania introduces state of emergency to prepare for possible coronavirus arrival
- SPKC urges passengers of 26 February Istanbul-Riga flight to respond
Top 5 World news
- EC: coronavirus may force corrections to Latvia’s economic growth outlook
- Italy registers 80 new cases of coronavirus in one day
- Latvia and USA sign joint declaration to enhance 5G network security
- After Germany carnival attack, number of hurt people increases
- In Greece, violent protests against new migrant camps continue for 3rd day
Top 5 Video
- Estonian expedition Antarctica 200 leaves for six-month journey
- Austria’s first female Chancellor to head government until snap elections
- Hungary involves Estonia in efforts to fend off migration deals
- Lithuanian capital interested in its whereabouts in its post-G spot ad
- Captain arrested over Budapest ship collision as search for victims continues
Newest galleries
- PHOTOS: farewell to the old microbus parking lot opposite of Origo in Riga
- Alūksne taken by surprise by intense snowfall out of nowhere
- In pictures: New life sprouts in Australia’s blackened bushland
- PHOTO: New Year’s fireworks at 11 November Embankment in Riga
- Festive atmosphere high in Vilnius as thousands attend Christmas Run
Newest comments
-
Mmmhmm @ 2020-03-02 11:49:07
So the next time he does anything mildly wrong, I hope that the prosecutor asks the court to enforce the strictest possible sentence. Legal systems only work when there is respect for their efforts and laws they uphold.
-
Vytenis @ 2020-02-29 17:13:46
On the 5 of March I am going to Lithuania from Ireland so should I be scared I am 13 years old
-
Laydor @ 2020-02-29 12:16:49
Minister: Latvia is already more cautious with coronavirus than Europe One Iranian Person: I am going to ruin this minister's career.
-
Sreehari Rajeev @ 2020-02-28 22:15:05
-
Cam47 @ 2020-02-28 18:46:14
But when I travel through normal tram and trolley I found many people coughing and sneezing more than usual. I hope and pray it is due to the sudden snow. All is well.