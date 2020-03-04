Brussels: Greece is EU’s shield during increased migration from Turkey

The Greek-Turkish border, where borderguards are facing many attempts to cross the border illegally, has been visited by EUs top officials, who pledged financial and practical aid to Greece, British public broadcaster BBC reports.

The head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen stated on Tuesday, March 3: «This border is not only a Greek border but it is also a European border. And I stand here today as a European at your side. I also want to express my compassion for the migrants that have been lured through false promises into this desperate situation. We have come here today to send a very clear statement of European solidarity and support to Greece. Our first priority is making sure that order is maintained at the Greek external border, which is also a European border. I am fully committed to mobilising all the necessary operational support to the Greek authorities. (..) I thank Greece for being our European ασπίδα [English: shield] in these times».

The EU’s support von der Leyen announced for Greece included:

– EUR 700 million in aid for migration management

– a Frontex EU borderguard force comprising seven vessels, two helicopters, one plane, three thermal-vision vehicles and 100 extra border guards

– civil protection means including medical equipment and teams, and shelters, BBC reports.

The BNN reported previously quoting AFP that German Chancellor Angela Merkel has described as unacceptable the warning from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan that several million migrants hosted by Turkey could be heading to the EU.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel characterised Turkey’s move as «unacceptable», while EU migration commissioner Margaritis Schinas stated nobody could «blackmail or intimidate the EU».

Erdoğan further increased the pressure on the EU on Monday, March 3, declaring he had rejected an EU offer of one billion euros in extra aid for migrants, adding to a six-billion-euro deal agreed in 2016, AFP news agency reports.

The Greek government stated it would increase border patrols and it suspended asylum applications by those entering illegally. The latter decision was denounced by the UN refugee agency as having «no legal basis», according to AFP.