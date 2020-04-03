Budget revenue in Latvia approximately 7% behind plan in March

With the spread of COVID-19 crisis in March Latvia’s state budget revenue has dropped 7.2% behind the plan, according to unofficial information from LETA.

General budget revenue in March was planned at EUR 725 million. However, according to available data revenue was EUR 673 million, generating a shortage of EUR 52 million. Compared to March 2019, budget revenue has declined approximately EUR 4 million or 0.6%.

Nevertheless, thanks to the success in January and February, general budget revenue for the first three months is still 0.6% ahead of the plan.

In the first three months the state budget collected approximately EUR 2.3 billion, whereas the planned revenue was EUR 2.28 billion. In 2019 budget revenue for these three months was about 5.9% ahead of the plan.

Information about state revenue as of 31 March is still being compiled. It may be corrected, but so far it seems the general trend for March will remain unchanged.

Excise tax revenue was behind the plan the most in March – by approximately 20%. The biggest lag is observed for excise tax of alcoholic beverages – 34%, where instead of EUR 16.6 million the state collected EUR 11 million in excise tax.

Estonia closed its borders in March, halting the flow of alcohol buyers to Latvia. Excise tax revenue for oil products was approximately 16% behind the plan in March.

VAT tax revenue was behind the plan 16% or EUR 31 million in March. Corporate income tax revenue is 9% behind the plan, PIT revenue is 11% of EUR 12 million behind the plan, whereas revenue of state social insurance budget revenue is 1.7% behind the plan. Instead of March’s predicted revenue of EUR 278.6 million, Latvian state budget collected EUR 274 million in March 2020.

In the first three months, total VAT revenue was 5.5% or EUR 34.5 million behind the plan, revenue of corporate income tax was 18% behind the plan, whereas excise tax revenue was 12% or EUR 32 million behind the plan. The biggest lag in revenue of excise tax categories is observed for natural gas, alcohol and fuel – 29%, 18% and 12%, respectively.

Meanwhile, PIT revenue is ahead of the plan by 12% or EUR 48 million in the first three months. The state social insurance budget revenue was ahead of the plan by 2.3% or EUR 19 million in the first three months.

As previously reported, there are multiple restrictions in place in Latvia to limit the spread of COVID-19. These restrictions also impact the economy. Latvian state has also adopted different support measures for businesses and their employees.