Bulgaria accuses three Russian citizens for poisoning of arms producer

Three Russian citizens have been charged by Bulgaria over the attempted murder of an arms producer and another two Bulgarians using a poison.

Canadian-British news agency Reuters reports that earlier this week Bulgarian prosecutors issued a statement that three Russian were accused of trying to kill arms factory owner and trader Emilian Gebrev and two other Bulgarians in Sofia between April 28 and May 4, 2015 by «intoxication with an unidentified organophosphorus substance».

Prosecutors added in the statement that Gebrev and the two other victims fell ill but survived; however, the method used was «dangerous to the lives of many».

The probe into the poisoning was reopened in 2018 after Gebrev said to prosecutors he had reason to believe the substance used on him might have been similar to Novichok, the nerve agent used against the Skripals in Salisbury in England, Reuters reports.