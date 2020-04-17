Bulgaria restricts car traffic around capital Sofia

The Bulgarian government has closed car traffic to and from the capital Sofia seeking to contain the spread of COVID-19 before the Orthodox Easter on April 19, The Sofia Globe news portal reports.

Bulgarian Health Minister Kiril Ananiev said late on April 16 that he had ordered a halt to all car traffic in and out of capital city Sofia effective midnight on April 17, which will remain in effect until further notice. The move came as a response to large queues of cars that formed at the borders of Sofia on April 15 and April 16.

Bulgarian Interior Minister Mladen Marinov explained that about 5000 cars had been stopped from exiting the city on April 16 alone, The Sofia Globe wrote.

The Health Minister stated that the ban will apply only to cars and intercity buses, while cargo traffic will be exempt, as will vehicles with people travelling for medical treatment, emergency crews of utility companies, internet and TV service providers. In addition, car commutes to jobs will be allowed in two time intervals during the day, set at 6am-8am and 6pm-8pm, The Sofia Globe news portal reports.