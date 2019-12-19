Burovs picked as Honour to Serve Riga candidate list leader in snap elections

After ten years of cooperation, Honour to Serve Riga has decided to run in snap elections in Riga without Harmony. The party has picked Riga’s Mayor Oļegs Burovs as the leader of its list of candidate, the politician told Delfi TV programme with Jānis Domburs.

During the programme, Burovs and Environment Protection and Regional Development Minister Juris Pūce spoke about the possible reasons for dismissal of Riga City Council.

According to Burovs, if the Saeima votes in favour of the city council’s dismissal, he will support the proposal to elect the city council for a term longer than five year, because one year is not enough for any composition to accomplish anything and politicians are likely to spend this time criticizing the previous city council.

At the same time, Burovs said Honour to Serve Riga will start in snap elections without Harmony, adding that he is the party’s leading candidate.

Pūce, on the other hand, he has no plans to run in elections. Nevertheless, his party will run with a separate list of candidates without joining other parties. Attīstībai/Par party plans to reveal its possible list of candidates in the coming days.

As it is known, the Cabinet of Ministers decided to submit to the Saeima Environment Protection and Regional Development Ministry’s developed legislative draft on Riga City Council’s dismissal. The ministry has decided to propose the city council’s dismissal because, according to the ministry, the local government has failed to perform one of its main autonomous functions – organize collection of household waste, as previously explained by Juris Pūce at a press-conference.