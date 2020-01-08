Burovs refrains from predicting his party’s position about his possible replacement

Riga City Council chairman Oļegs Burovs refrains from predicting what his party may decide in regards to the request submitted by coalition partners about his dismissal.

Burovs says he is one of the members of the faction and that this topic should be discussed with everyone, so he refrains from commenting the position of his colleagues.

He claims – as mayor he works in the interests of Riga’s residents and does not participate in any schemes. He is confident the city council should change and parties should battle corruption more actively.

«If there are people who believe we should go back a year, when the corruption scandal at Rīgas satiksme had just happened, I would rather not, and I have no plans to stick to the chair. If I want to recover the trust of Riga’s residents and if I see there are processes that oppose this, I want to distance myself from that,» said the city council’s chairman, claiming he is not prepared to «work at any cost just to satisfy demands of schemers».

Burovs believes the only one-sided decision he has made, even though it was reported by vice-mayor Anna Vladova prior to its making, was cancellation of the order that approved Emīls Jakrins as the acting director of the City Planning Department. He said it was Vladova who made a one-sided decision without consulting with him. Vladova, on the other hand, previously claimed that Burovs was the one who had promised the aforementioned position to Jakrins some time ago.

«Everything else has been discussed. If coalition partners decided to leave the meeting of the coalition on their own without waiting for the Finance Department’s presentation on the next year’s budget, they have no right to complain about not knowing anything,» said the politician, promising that all social programmes coalition partners are concerned about will not be cancelled.

Commenting on the accusations regarding non-compliance with the coalition agreement’s requirements regarding division of spheres of influence in the city council, he said the only condition was bout Finance, City Development, Education, Culture and Sport department directors being picked using an open selection process. The Personnel Office is ordered to organize selection processes for these posts by 15 January. He adds it is irrelevant to him who will be picked.

Burovs refrained from commenting on the possible date when the city council may decide on his dismissal. He did not predict the possible outcome, either.