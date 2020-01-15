Bus company asks Estonia to help fund natural gas-powered buses

The public transport company Lux Express Estonia has asked Estonian ministries of finance and environment for funding that would help it buy natural gas-powered buses aiming to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions.

Estonian public broadcaster ERR reports on Wednesday, January 15, that the bus company, which operates between Estonian cities and internationally, said that the requirements for pollution standards were becoming stricter. Lux Express says it has negotiated with bus manufacturers to purchase liquidified natural gas (LNG) and compressed natural gas (CNG) buses suitable for intercity travel.

«These buses have a significantly higher purchase price and operating costs, and this is a brand new product with no infrastructure,» the bus company said. «It is obvious that under market conditions we will not be able to introduce them under normal circumstances.»

The company hopes to see the first LNG buses for long-distance lines will be completed in 2021, in partnership with Swedish Scania and Spanish Irizar factories, and has asked for a procedure to apply for public funding.