Buyers in Latvia urged to maintain 2 m distance from one another when shopping

In all shopping locations, including stores, markets and pharmacies, people will have to maintain a 2 m distance from one another, as journalists were informed by Economy Ministry’s deputy state secretary Zaiga Liepiņa on Monday, 16 March.

On Monday, 16 March, the ministry’s representatives met with traders and sides agreed to add significant changes to health safety measures at stores and make sure buyers maintain a 2 m distance from one another.

Failure to comply with this requirement may mean administrative liability for traders and buyers.

For this measure to come to force, it needs to be decided on by the Cabinet of Ministers. The government may approve it on Tuesday, 17 March.

Economy Ministry and traders discussed the topic of changing open hours for stores, but the two sides did not make any decision on limiting open hours. Traders plan to settle this matter on their own.

