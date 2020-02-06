Calls for Estonian subtitles in film festivals voiced by Estonian Culture Minister

Tõnis Lukas, the Estonian Culture Minister, has encouraged organisers of cultural events to ensure state language subtitles with theatre and film festivals, as well as future public funding in mind, according to Estonian broadcaster ERR.

The minister voiced his position as to the compliance with the country’s Language Law in the context of criticism in Estonian media of a documentary film festival that lacked Estonian language subtitles to a majority of its apparently foreign language films.

On Thursday, February 6, ERR quoted Lukas as saying: «In a situation where there was criticism in the media earlier this week that a documentary festival had next to no Estonian subtitles, I find it unfitting and believe it would be appropriate for the state to require events that it finances to adhere to the Language Act in the future.»

His aim was not to punish organisers, but to encourage them «to return to compliance».

«Using other languages is a matter of honour and Estonians know how to, but we cannot forget our language,» the Estonian Culture Minister added, according to ERR.