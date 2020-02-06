bnn.lv Latviski   bnn-news.com English   bnn-news.ru По-русски
Cameras banned by US used to monitor Lithuanian leaders

BNN
February 6, 2020

Hikvision, Dahua, cameras, Lithuania, security, US, sanctionsThe video surveillance cameras manufactured in China by companies applied with US sanctions are used in cars used by Lithuanian political leaders, as well as in areas like state border guard and migration control, as concluded by journalists of Lithuanian public media LRT.

Chinese companies Hikvision and Dahua are on the list of US sanctions, because US authorities have found that Beijing has involved companies in repressions against Uighurs and other Islamic minorities in China. Australia’s government found in 2018 that video cameras manufactured by both companies are used for spying.

LRT journalists have found that video surveillance cameras manufactured by Hikvision and Dahua are used by Lithuanian migration and police services, the State Border Guard, State Security Service and the state air traffic control company Oro Navigacija.

Lithuania also has a security service for high-ranking officials, which claims that Chinese cameras are not used in serious locations. However, LRT journalists have found out that such cameras are installed in vehicles used by the country’s highest-ranking officials.

Infobalt association for information and communication technology industry representative Mindaugas Ubartas comments the situation the following way: «Both US and Chinese-made cameras have vulnerabilities, but it’s better if they’re known by our allies, and not given up to totalitarian states».

The articled originally appeared on LRT English https://www.lrt.lt/en/news-in-english/19/1139300/chinese-cameras-banned-in-us-monitor-lithuanian-leaders-lrt-investigation

Cameras banned by US used to monitor Lithuanian leaders

