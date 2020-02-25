Canary Island hotel on lock-down over coronavirus

In Spanish Canary Islands, a hotel accommodating several thousand guests has been locked down by health authorities following the visit of an Italian doctor, who has been diagnosed with coronavirus, BBC reports.

On the Canary island of Tenerife, several hundred guests at the H10 Costa Adeje Palace Hotel were initially told to stay in their rooms as medical tests were carried out, BBC reports citing Spanish media.

The doctor is reportedly from the Lombardy region, where Italian authorities are battling an outbreak with lock-down of 11 towns.

BBC reports that one guest on Facebook posted an image of a note put under the door of their room on Tuesday, February 24, with the text: «We regret to inform you that for health reasons, the hotel has been closed down. Until the sanitary authorities warn, you must remain in your rooms.»