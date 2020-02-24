Canary Islands hit by sand storm from Sahara; stops aviation
The Spanish Canary Islands have been hit by a sand storm from the Sahara Desert. Flights were cancelled and later resumed for the most part, BBC reports.
Spain’s airport operator Aena cancelled, suspended or diverted all flights to and from the islands on Sunday, February 23, citing insufficient visibility as a reason.
On the night to Monday, February 24, the administration stated that operations had resumed at all airports, except Tenerife South, BBC reports.
The regional government declared a state of alert on Saturday, February 22, and advised residents to stay indoors, close their windows and avoid travel.
According to Spain’s national weather service as cited by the BBC, strong winds have blasted the islands with a dense cloud of sand from the Saharan desert, around 500km across the Atlantic Ocean.
Latvia’s president promulgates Law on Dissolution of Riga City Council
On Monday, 24 February, Latvia’s President Egils Levits promulgated Saeima’s approved Law on Dissolution of Riga City Council.
S&P Global Rating upgrades Latvia’s credit rating to historically highest level
International credit rating agency S&P Global Rating has upgraded Latvia’s credit rating from A to A+ with stable future outlook, as mentioned in the agency’s published announcement.
Merkel’s Christian Democrats get bitter result in Hamburg election
German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union has received the poorest result in the federal state elections of Hamburg, according to British broadcaster BBC.
Reins over New Conservative Party once again handed over to Jānis Bordāns
Latvia’s Justice Minister Jānis Bordāns will be in charge of the New Conservative Party.
Italy hit by lethal coronavirus cases puts 11 towns on lockdown
In Italy, where three people infected with the coronavirus have died, a lockdown has been imposed on 11 towns to limit the spread of the dangerous virus infection, The Guardian reports.
Cold snap expected in Latvia in night hours this week
This week daytime air temperature in Latvia will not exceed +5° C. At night, however, air temperature will drop below 0° C, as reported by Latvian State Environment, Geology and Meteorology Centre.
Week in Lithuania: President proposes legislative initiatives, Tesla on lookout, Klaipėda Port faces fine
In Lithuania, the top news stories of the past week were President Gitanas Nausėda proposing nine legislative initiatives, US electric car maker Tesla considering a network of charging stations and Klaipėda Port facing a fine for allegedly discharging wastewater containing mercury.
BNN summary of the week: zoo without Līdaka. Misāne back in Latvia. Grey list avoided
The week continued with uncertainty over the situation with Latvian citizen Kristīne Misāne in Denmark. While the people were mobilizing and gathering signatures at change.org website, Latvia’s Office of the Prosecutor General issued a European arrest order to have Misāne extradited to Latvia.
Financial Action Task Force decides to not add Latvia to its «grey list»
The world’s central anti-money laundering organization Financial Action Task Force has decided to not exercise increased monitoring of Latvia. This means the country will not be added to the organization’s «grey list», as LETA was informed by Latvian Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš’s office.
Latvian minister outlines Germany as an important strategic partner
Germany is a strategically important economic partner for Latvia, said Latvian Foreign Affairs Minister Edgars Rinkēvičs during his meeting with Germany’s Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Peter Altmaier on Friday, 21 February.
Access to illegal TV content denied to 11 000 Latvian households last year
In 2019 access to illegal TV content in Latvia was denied to 11 000 households. A dozen criminal processes have been commenced over illegal supply of audiovisual content, as reported by State Police.
Producer price level in Latvia’s industry down 1.3%
Compared to December 2019, the level of producer prices in Latvian industry didn't change in January 2020. Prices of products sold on the domestic market reduced by 0.7 %, but prices of exported products – increased by 0.7 %.
In China, coronavirus hits prisons as 500 prisoners and guards infected
In China, the outbreak of the dangerous coronavirus continues, over 500 cases of infections have been registered in prisons. Meanwhile, death toll from health problems related to the virus has reached 2 236, according to The Guardian.
Saudi Arabia provides Latvian companies stable tax regime
Latvia and Saudi Arabia have plans to provide businesses with stable tax regimes for companies working in each respective country without coverage from the other country’s regulations, as reported by Saeima’s press-service.
Estonia accuses Russia over large cyberattack against Georgia
Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu has stated that Estonia, just as Georgia and a number of Western countries, sees a Russian intelligence service as having perpetrated a large cyberattack on Georgia in autumn 2019, according to a statement on the web site of the Estonian Foreign Ministry.
Latvian Healthcare Ministry puts third stage of e-health project on hold
Healthcare Ministry plans to focus on existing e-health services and will not develop their next stage, said minister llze Viņķele at a press-briefing on Friday, 21 February.
Latvian Saeima decides to reduce planned excise tax rise for alcohol
The increase of excise tax rate for alcoholic beverages planned for 1 March will be more moderate. This much is provided by amendments to the Law on Excise Duties approved in the final reading by the Saeima on Thursday, 20 February, as reported by Saeima’s press-service.
Irish PM Varadkar loses confidence of parliament
Irish prime minister Leo Varadkar has stepped down from office after he failed to win the confidence of the majority of the new composition of the Irish legislature, British news portal The Guardian reports.
National Electronic Mass Media Council agrees on members’ duties
Latvian National Electronic Mass Media Council, following the election of two new council members, has agreed on duties of members, as confirmed by newly-elected NEPLP members in an interview to Latvijas Radio.
Shareholder Juris Radzevičs dismisses Rīgas namu pārvaldnieks board member
Juris Radzevičs, who is a shareholder in LLC Rīgas namu pārvaldnieks has dismissed RNP board member Ardis Pāvilsons, as LETA was told by the official.
Germany remembers victims of Hanau shooting; attacks investigated as terrorism
In Germany, the death toll of the Hanau shooting attacks has risen to nine people. Police has pointed to a possibly racist mindset of the suspected attacker and is investigating the crimes as terrorism, BBC and DW report.
Experts predict number of electric vehicles in Latvia exceeding 36 000 by 2030
There will be more than 36 000 electric vehicles in Latvia by 2030. This prediction was voiced by AS Latvenergo board member Kaspars Cikmačs during Clear Energy for Transports conference on Thursday, 20 February.
Highest volume of harvested grains recorded in Latvia’s history in 2019
In 2019 the highest harvested production of grain was recorded – 3.2 million tonnes, which is 1.1 million tonnes or 1.5 times more than a year ago.
Denmark cancels Misāne’s extradition to SAR in favour of extradition to Latvia
On Thursday, 20 February, the Danish court approved the decision of the Danish office of the prosecutor to cancel Latvian citizen Kristīne Misāne’s extradition to the South African Republic. On top of that, the Danish office of the prosecutor has also decided to extradite the woman to Latvia instead, as reported by Ritzau.
Newest comments
-
Ray @ 2020-02-21 19:15:25
-
Bob @ 2020-02-21 12:04:17
Any risky task in engineering has to be checked twice. That only one person is found guilty is quite surprising in this regard. Besides, the engineering sector loves young inexperienced people because they are cheap. Why isn"t that on the plate as well?
-
Heny @ 2020-02-20 15:14:07
I lived in the Baltic countries for almost a year. 3 and 4 months in each one. People are very similar in all of them, when it comes to behaviour. Most of them are rude, ill mannered and don't know how to say 'I m sorry or excuse me. I think that is the legacy of communism. On the other hand, those countries have a bright future. The young people 30 and younger, are nice, and friendly, most of them speak English, and look forward to a better future. It's like there is two countries in one One country of young , vibrant friendly people, and other country of angry rude old people. Not all the older people are in that category, but many of them.
-
Bullshit media @ 2020-02-19 08:01:30
What bulsshit do u talk here? Blame latvian goverment that they took over the port and thers no more moneybto city and a sports teams in ventspils. Cause most of theyr moneybcame from free port. Now all the money goes to theses thieves...
-
Surly @ 2020-02-19 06:51:21
Is anyone surprised that an unelected, authoritarian government would use its state-directed investments to exert their influence? Surely, use of soft-power is common to most nations, but the important question is how do our interests align with a communist dictatorship? I'd prefer we reject it outright, but commercially, that may not be viable. Since we'll probably need to, let's work with China if and where it makes sense, but watch our backs.