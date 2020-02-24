Canary Islands hit by sand storm from Sahara; stops aviation

The Spanish Canary Islands have been hit by a sand storm from the Sahara Desert. Flights were cancelled and later resumed for the most part, BBC reports.

Spain’s airport operator Aena cancelled, suspended or diverted all flights to and from the islands on Sunday, February 23, citing insufficient visibility as a reason.

On the night to Monday, February 24, the administration stated that operations had resumed at all airports, except Tenerife South, BBC reports.

The regional government declared a state of alert on Saturday, February 22, and advised residents to stay indoors, close their windows and avoid travel.

According to Spain’s national weather service as cited by the BBC, strong winds have blasted the islands with a dense cloud of sand from the Saharan desert, around 500km across the Atlantic Ocean.