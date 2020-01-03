bnn.lv Latviski   bnn-news.com English   bnn-news.ru По-русски
Saturday 04.01.2020 | Name days: Spodra, Ilva

Catalan support to Spanish socialists gives hope to new government in Madrid

BNN
FaceBook
Twitter
Draugiem
print
(No Ratings Yet)

January 3, 2020
Spain, Catalonia, Madrid, government, Pedro Sánchez

Spain’s acting Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez

As Spain seeks to overcome a long political crisis, its interim Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has been supported by Catalonia’s largest separatist party to form a coalition government.

British public broadcaster BBC reports on Friday, December 3, that members of the Spanish parliament from the Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya are to abstain in a confidence vote next week, paving the way for a new term for Sánchez.

The ERC said a Sanchez-led government would hold talks on Catalonia’s future. The Socialist Party has agreed to open negotiations between Spain’s central government and the Catalan government to «unblock the political conflict over the future of Catalonia and establish the basis for its resolution».

Spain saw two inconclusive elections in 2019 coupled with Catalonia’s on-going drive for independence, BBC reports.

In November’s election, Sánchez’s Socialist Party (PSOE) won the most seats, but fell short of the 176 required for a majority in parliament.

The Socialist Party has struck a deal to form a coalition government with far-left party Podemos. However, the Socialist Party and Podemos still don’t have a majority in parliament, meaning they need the support of other smaller parties, including the ERC.

With the ERC’s 13 seats and a possible combination of support from other leftist or Basque parties, Prime Minister Sánchez could continue in office at the head of a coalition.

Keywords: Catalonia government Madrid Pedro Sánchez Spain


Leave a reply

CVK urges government to allocate around 915 000 euros for signature collection

After performing estimates, Latvia’s Central Election Commission sent a letter to Finance Ministry and the Cabinet of Ministers with a request to provide funding of EUR 914 870 for the organization of signature collection for a referendum in relation to legislative drafts halted by the state president, as reported by CVK representative Laura Zaharova.

January 3, 2020

2020 starts with slew of changes in Lithuanian life

The New Year in Lithuania has ushered in many key changes in nearly every field of life. The keenest observers counted at least three dozen novelties in taxation, education, health and salary and pension systems. BNN lists below just the most vivid changes.

January 3, 2020

Latvian army commences massive procurement of cargo and special logistical vehicles

2020 will mark the conclusion of the procurement of 120 Unimog cargo vehicles. In 2019, Latvian army also commenced a procurement of another type of transports and special logistical vehicles, as confirmed by Defence Ministry.

January 3, 2020

Industrial production output in Latvia decreases 0.2% in 2019

Compared to November 2018, industrial production output fell by 0.2 % in November 2019. That was affected by output drop in manufacturing by 0.8 % and in mining and quarrying by 16.9 %, while in electricity and gas supply there was an increase of 3.9 %.

January 3, 2020

In Estonia, 200 km internet cable built to cater 9 000 households

In Estonia, a high-speed internet cable has been built by electric grid operator Elektrilevi hoping to attract around 9 000 households to the project. For a customer to receive a connection, it will cost close to 200 euros.

January 3, 2020

Kazāks: FKTK merge with the Bank of Latvia has more advantages than disadvantages

The merge of the Bank of Latvia and Finance and Capital Market Commission (FKTK) has more advantages than disadvantages. Nevertheless, in this case it is important to separate monetary policy and financial market monitoring functions, as well as ensure reserves of the Bank of Latvia are not affected in litigations with the supervisory institution, said governor of the Bank of Latvia Mārtiņš Kazāks.

January 3, 2020

Catalan support to Spanish socialists gives hope to new government in Madrid

As Spain seeks to overcome a long political crisis, its interim Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has been supported by Catalonia's largest separatist party to form a coalition government.

January 3, 2020

Since 2016 the number of children in orphanages has dropped by more than 500

Since 2016 the number of children in orphanages around Latvia has declined by more than 500, as reported by Welfare Minister Ramona Petraviča in an interview to LTV programme Rīta Panorāma on Friday, 3 January.

January 3, 2020

Estonia officially joins UN Security Council

The Estonian flag has been raised at the UN Security Council in the U.S., where the Baltic country has been elected to protect international law globally, together with 14 other countries in 2020 and 2021. Estonia plans to Estonia will attend all sessions, have the right to vote and will chair two sanctions committees.

January 3, 2020

Prosecutor formerly responsible for Sprūds’ case given disciplinary penalty for negligence

Prosecutor Uldis Cinkmanis has been given a disciplinary penalty for negligence in the criminal case involving ex-insolvency administrator Māris Sprūds.

January 3, 2020

U.S. air strike on Iran general raises Middle East tensions

After a U.S. air strike in Iraq, where an influential Iranian general has been killed, Iran has warned of a harsh retaliation. The development is expected to increase tensions in the U.S.-Iran relations, which have been strained for long time already.

January 3, 2020

Riga’s mayor dismisses city council’s City Development Department’s director

Mayor of Riga Oļegs Burovs has cancelled the order made in his absence regarding the appointment of Emils Jakrins as acting director of Riga City Council’s City Development Department, as reported by the city council.

January 3, 2020

NATO Baltic States air space patrol mission reduced to eight fighter jets

The NATO Baltic States air space patrol mission has been reduced from 12 to eight fighter jets as of 2020.

January 3, 2020

After German zoo fire, three suspects turn themselves to police

After a tragic fire in a German zoo that destroyed a primate house taking the lives of over 30 animals, three suspects have turned to police as investigators pointed to flying New Year paper lanterns as a possible cause.

January 3, 2020

Džineta Innusa appointed as board chairperson of Rīgas satiksme

Latvian Transport Ministry’s deputy state secretary Džineta Innusa has been appointed as chairperson of the board of public transport company Rīgas satiksme. On Thursday, 2 January, the council of Rīgas satiksme met with the company’s newly-elected board.

January 3, 2020

«Our youngsters deserve our admiration», says Kaljulaid to Estonian nation

Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid has addressed the balance between the youthful international view of young people and the tradition-keeping way of more experienced generations in her New Year’s address.

January 2, 2020

Sanctions not enough. ZZS would part ways with Lembergs if court finds him guilty

The Union of Greens and Farmers would part ways with any politician found guilty of some crime. This applies to Aivars Lembergs, promises ZZS board and Latvian Green Party board chairman Edgars Tavars.

January 2, 2020

Eco Baltia vide submits complaint over Riga’s waste management procurement

LLC Eco Baltia vide as submitted a complaint over Riga City Council’s organized household waste management procurement, according to information from Procurement Monitoring Bureau.

January 2, 2020

Turkey: 200 thousand people on move to Turkey in war-torn Syria

In the Syrian province of Idlib, which has recently suffered an air strike offensive by Syrian government and Russian forces, over 200 thousand migrants are moving to neighbouring Turkey, according to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

January 2, 2020

Fuel prices in Latvia increase 6.1% starting with 2020

Following the increase of excise tax starting with 1 January 2020, fuel prices in Latvia have increased in amplitude from 1.7% to 6.1%, according to observations by LETA.

January 2, 2020

Nausėda wishes Lithuanians to «work together for justice and better life»

In the New Year’s address to the people of Lithuania, President Gitanas Nausėda has called for unity, greater trust and the work for the common good of all people.

January 2, 2020

Study: 62.1% of businesses are negative about road state and transport quality

62.1% of businesses consider the quality of local and international transport and the state of roads in Latvia poor or very poor, according to Turība University’s Business Index.

January 2, 2020

Rīgas satiksme receives new board; both Jakriks and Epalte-Drulle approved

Following documents submitted by the selection committee, the council of Riga municipality’s public transport company Rīgas satiksme has approved a new management board, the company affirms.

January 2, 2020

Estonia raises minimum wage by 44 euros

Minimum wage in Estonia has from the beginning of the year 2020 been increased by 44 euros from 540 to 584 euros before taxes.

January 2, 2020

Kremlin’s Sputnik closes Estonia office after sanctions

Russian state-controlled media organisation Sputnik has terminated cooperation with the employees of its Tallinn office in the wake of sanctions, Estonian and Russian media report.

January 2, 2020
Recommended

Latest

Most read

Most commented

Top 5 Business news
Top 5 Social news
Top 5 World news
Top 5 Video
Newest galleries
Newest comments

Would you support diverting the New Year’s fireworks budget to other purposes in your home city?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Polls Archive



OMXBBGI

OMXBBGI
PHOTO: New Year’s fireworks at 11 November Embankment in Riga
Traffic to be restricted in Riga for New Year’s festivities: 11th November Embankment to be closed down
State Fire and Rescue Service urges residents to not forget about safety during the holiday
Festive atmosphere high in Vilnius as thousands attend Christmas Run
Eating during holidays: advice how to eat and not overeat
PHOTO: Christmas tree lights up at Dome Square in Riga
PHOTO: doctors gather for a repeated protest outside Saeima
airBaltic A220 flight simulator opens at airBaltic Training Facility
CAITO project aims to bring countryside tourism offer to Japan’s market
PHOTO: Latvia commemorates victims of Zolitude tragedy
Category feed: Feed:

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!