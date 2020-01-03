Catalan support to Spanish socialists gives hope to new government in Madrid

As Spain seeks to overcome a long political crisis, its interim Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has been supported by Catalonia’s largest separatist party to form a coalition government.

British public broadcaster BBC reports on Friday, December 3, that members of the Spanish parliament from the Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya are to abstain in a confidence vote next week, paving the way for a new term for Sánchez.

The ERC said a Sanchez-led government would hold talks on Catalonia’s future. The Socialist Party has agreed to open negotiations between Spain’s central government and the Catalan government to «unblock the political conflict over the future of Catalonia and establish the basis for its resolution».

Spain saw two inconclusive elections in 2019 coupled with Catalonia’s on-going drive for independence, BBC reports.

In November’s election, Sánchez’s Socialist Party (PSOE) won the most seats, but fell short of the 176 required for a majority in parliament.

The Socialist Party has struck a deal to form a coalition government with far-left party Podemos. However, the Socialist Party and Podemos still don’t have a majority in parliament, meaning they need the support of other smaller parties, including the ERC.

With the ERC’s 13 seats and a possible combination of support from other leftist or Basque parties, Prime Minister Sánchez could continue in office at the head of a coalition.