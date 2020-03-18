Catering company Lido temporarily shuts down operations

Latvian catering company Lido has temporarily shut down all operations, as confirmed by the company.

Considering the situation in the country and growing infection rates and to protect employees’ and residents’ health, Lido management has decided to temporarily close all restaurants and stores.

«Every day we service 20-30 thousand people. Unfortunately, under the current situation and performing the necessary security measures and hygiene norms, we cannot be 100% certain our employees are safe from the virus. This is why we have decided to make a heavy but very responsible decision to temporarily shut down all Lido restaurants without giving thought of any financial consequences. This is about responsibility before the country,» says Lido founder and council chairman Gunārs Ķirsons.

Company employees will be provided with all food prepared at Lido restaurants and store to limit contact with other people and ensure they are able to remain home.

«We will follow the development of the situation and will report the opening of our stores to customers once we are certain the situation and safe and institutions permit it,» adds Ķirsons.

The company will publish updates on its website.

In 2018 Lido worked with turnover of EUR 41.883 million, which is 8.5% more than a year prior, whereas the company’s profit declined 7.3 times and was EUR 241 365. The company’s financial results for 2019 are not yet available.