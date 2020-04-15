Centralized exams in Latvia may be organized in between June and July

Currently it is unknown how cancellation of centralized exams could affect graduates’ ability to enrol on studies abroad, said State Education and Content Centre (VISC) director Guntars Catlaks at a meeting of Saeima’s Education, Culture and Science Committee.

He explained VISC is preparing for a scenario when centralized exams take place between 2nd June and 7 July. On top of that, additional terms may be planned for cases when people are unable to attend exams because of illness. The general exam schedule is set to conclude at the end of July, and the centre’s director hopes 12th graders receive their graduation certificates 17 July and those who attend exams in additional terms – at the end of July.

Catlaks stresses residents have to keep in mind the situation might not improve at all. This is why there is scenario B – to organize exams in the second half of June and July. This scenario also provides for reducing the number of exams.

VISC has also developed scenario C – if the state of emergency remains and it is not possible to organize exams, the entire exam session will be cancelled and exam results are replaced with the year’s score.

Catlaks explains in this case graduates will not receive their exam result certificates. Instead the document is replaced with a general overview of their accomplishments. Saeima deputy Evija Papule asked during the meeting how this would affect graduates’ ability to enrol on studies abroad. Catlaks said «there is no ready answer».

Read also: COVID-19 spread in Baltics. 657 in Latvia, 1 070 in Lithuania, 1 373 in Estonia

«Education and Science Minister Ilga Šuplinska is meeting with education ministers of other countries. We will know soon enough how other countries are handling this issue,» said Catlaks, stressing there is unified position. According to him, other universities will have to take this into account. However, he cannot speak for France’s and Germany’s universities.

IZM Higher Education, Science and Innovation Department director Dmitrijs Stepanovs stresses rectors of Latvian universities have confirmed they will adapt to all situations and will accept students based on their end of year results if need be.

IZM Vocational Education Department director Rūta Gintaute-Marihina says vocational education facilities’ exam session will commence 8 June and the length of the exam period will be longer.

Papule invited legally affirming that in the scenario when state exams are cancelled the issued documents will remain valid always, even when enrolling for university studies in five, ten and 20 years.

Latvian Education and Research Workers’ Trade Union (LIZDA) head Inga Vanaga also provided her opinion during the meeting. She urged the ministry to establish end of year evaluation for 9th graders and cancel state tests. ‘Children do not prepare for exams per se, if there is a single exam uniting different subjects,’ said Vanaga.

Deputies also said it may be possible to organize exams remotely. Catlaks responded to this tat a meeting has been held with all digital platform holders, stressing it is possible on a technical level. However, not all families have a web-cam and microphone to undergo verbal exam portions. It is also not possible to confirm who passes the exam digitally.

As previously reported, Healthcare Ministry has recommended not cancelling exams, instead schedule them for later, as Diena newspaper was told by Catlaks.