Change of concept? Viesturs Kairišs becomes Dailes Theatre’s artistic director

Dailes Theatre’s board member Juris Žagars has picked Viesturs Kairišs as the theatre’s new artistic director, as journalists were told by Žagars on Thursday, 23 January.

He mentioned that Kairišs will be the theatre’s artistic director, not manager, because Kairišs’ duties include only responsibility for artistic contents but also for the financial situation.

Žagars also mentioned that the two have already begun working on the future repertoire.

As previously reported, Žagars was picked a winner from a total of 13 contenders for the post of Dailes Theatre board member.

As reported by Culture Ministry, the duty of Dailes Theatre’s new board member will be ‘ensuring the theatre’s artistic growth while also maintaining the variety of the theatre’s art and accessibility, as well as its financial stability’.

The head of the selection committee, Culture Ministry’s state secretary Dace Vilsone explains that Žagars received the largest number of points thanks to his considerable experience in culture sector – especially in the theatre sector.

«Žagara has excellent strategic planning, work management and organizational skills, risk assessment ability and, more importantly, result-oriented work. Žagars’ proposed development vision for Dailes Theatre as a stable, highly professional and financially successful culture institution with a good reputation among theatre-goers and critics successfully swayed members of the committee in his favour,» Vilsone explained the committee’s decision.

Culture Minister Nauris Puntulis has stressed that Dailes Theatre is on the eve of changes. This means the new head is expected to deliver on multiple goals.

As reported by Culture Ministry, Žagars acquired the necessary skills and experience working as director of Vidzeme Concert Hall, director of Cēsis Art Festival and Cēsis City Council deputy. Žagars was elected to the city council from candidate lists of several parties. The last time he represented Unity. Žagars has been an actor at Dailes Theatre for 25 years. He also owns Žagarkalns skiing base. He previously worked as the director of LLC Auto Bergs, owner of Kalna Žagari farm and Jaunatne theatre actor.

Žagars graduated from Department of Performing Arts of Latvian Academy of Music (formerly known and Riga Conservatory). He also further expanded his education with studies at Goethe-Institut Berlin and studies in London, undergoing intensive English language courses with focus on culture.

Dailes Theatre’s board member is paid a salary of EUR 3 801 before taxes.

Žagars will take over the duties of the theatre’s current director Andris Vītols on 2 March.