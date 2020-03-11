Changes to compensated medicines issue may create problems for some Covid-19 patients

As changes come to force for the order of issue of state compensated medicines, which provide for making it a duty for pharmacists and doctors to prescribe cheaper compensated medicines with the same active ingredient as the original medicine as of 1 April 2020, it may create problems for certain Covid-19 coronavirus patients, says former head of Physicians’ Association Pēteris Apinis.

Apinis believes the aforementioned changes could affect residents’ motivation to use state funded medicines, reducing patients’ desire to follow physicians’ recommendations and use medicines in appropriate doses and at proper intervals. This may create obstacles, as well as possibly reduce treatment results, says the doctor. «Because of this, illness treatment may become more expensive,» claims Apinis.

He says the amendments provide for a review of compensated medicine prices in three months, which means the state funded medicines may be replaced with other medicines every three months or so.

Although Apinis supports the new order that will govern compensated medicines, he stresses such changes may turn patients against pharmacists and may disrupt the consistence with medicine consumption.

Apinis claims international studies show that at least half of patients suffering from chronic diseases use medicines too rarely or not at all, which makes it harder for doctors to trace treatment results. «Patients do not use all six prescribed medicines as explained by their doctor. Some use pills only sometimes or not at all. Some patients don’t purchase medicines even if they are compensated by the state,» explains Apinis.

Consistency in the use of medicines is not very related to the level of wealth or education, says Apinis. At the same time, it is hard to statistically compare patients’ social or demographic characteristics.

Referencing the recent studies about Covid-19, Apinis says one of the groups of patients mentioned by academicians the most often are those with uncontrolled or heightened blood pressure, heart failure or untreated hypercholesterolaemia.

According to Apinis, Covid-19 also puts at risks healthcare workers and pharmacists. «Any average northerner, upon experiencing coughing, fever and headache, runs to a pharmacy to tell about their problems, spreading the virus to the pharmacists through micro-coughs,» explains the doctor.

«A bigger risk appears when patients go to their family doctor with all the symptoms and tell about their holiday in Italy.»

Until now there have been no such cases, but Apinis believes in a week or two family physicians will have to start closing practice after a couple of such visits.

He does say that people who do not suffer from chronic diseases are unlikely to die from Covid-19 coronavirus. Nevertheless, the virus is strong enough to cause fever, headache, muscle pains, coughing, throat swelling and even diarrhoea.