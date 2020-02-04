Chechen activist, opponent of Kadyrov found stabbed in France, media report

Chechen internet activist Imran Aliyev, an outspoken critic of the Kremlin-appointed head of Chechnya in Russia, Ramzan Kadyrov, has been found dead in France, Radio Free Europe and AFP news agency report.

The French news agency AFP quoted unnamed sources close to the investigation on Monday, February 3, as saying that the 44-year-old blogger, who lived in Belgium and was known online as Mansur Stary, was found dead on Friday, January 30 in his hotel room in the northern city of Lille, according to Radio Free Europe.

The media cited the prosecutor’s office in Lille as stating that no one had been detained currently in the investigation but declined to provide further details, according to AFP.

Initially, on January 30, a local French newspaper, La Voix du Nord, reported that a man’s body was found with multiple stab wounds in a hotel in Lille, not identifying the man.

The Chechenskiye Novosti account on massaging app Telegram on February 1, identified the man as Aliyev, citing relatives and friends of the deceased, Radio Free Europe wrote.