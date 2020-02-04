Chechen activist, opponent of Kadyrov found stabbed in France, media report
Chechen internet activist Imran Aliyev, an outspoken critic of the Kremlin-appointed head of Chechnya in Russia, Ramzan Kadyrov, has been found dead in France, Radio Free Europe and AFP news agency report.
The French news agency AFP quoted unnamed sources close to the investigation on Monday, February 3, as saying that the 44-year-old blogger, who lived in Belgium and was known online as Mansur Stary, was found dead on Friday, January 30 in his hotel room in the northern city of Lille, according to Radio Free Europe.
The media cited the prosecutor’s office in Lille as stating that no one had been detained currently in the investigation but declined to provide further details, according to AFP.
Initially, on January 30, a local French newspaper, La Voix du Nord, reported that a man’s body was found with multiple stab wounds in a hotel in Lille, not identifying the man.
The Chechenskiye Novosti account on massaging app Telegram on February 1, identified the man as Aliyev, citing relatives and friends of the deceased, Radio Free Europe wrote.
Officials: there is no reason to panic over possible spread of coronavirus in Latvia
There is no reason to panic over a possible spread of coronavirus in Latvia. Responsible services have prepared countermeasures, as stressed by Latvian officials after a meeting of the Crisis Management Council on Tuesday, 4 February.
RTAB head accuses Riga’s mayor of document forging; asks KNAB to investigate
Riga Tourism Development Bureau board chairman Guntars Grīnvalds has asked Latvian Corruption Prevention and Combating Bureau to investigate possible document forging in the institution.
Lithuanian troops to have careful medical tests over Iran missile attacks
Lithuanian troops, who were among allied forces in Iraq during Iran’s retaliatory attack on US forces in January would undergo careful health tests after their return to the Baltic country, LRT broadcaster reports.
«Many don’t sort at all» – Estonia pinpoints key problem in waste management
Estonian Environmental Board has pointed to people not willing to sort their waste as a key problem in the sector of waste disposal, according to Estonian public broadcaster ERR.
Purgaile: Latvia’s economy would benefit from a new bank entering the market
Latvia’s economy would benefit from some new bank entering the market, said Finance and Capital Market Commission head Santa Purgaile in an interview to LTV programme Rīta Panorāma on Tuesday, 4 February.
Kaimiņš on backstage fights in football: Sandis Ģirģens seems to really want the post
A fight is taking place on the backstage of Latvian Football Federation – perhaps it is even more relentless than the one on the political arena. The fight for the seat of the president of LFF is silent, but what has happened so far is serious. For example, generally it feels like Latvian Interior Affairs Minister Sandis Ģirģens wants to become the next president of LFF at any cost, Saeima deputy Artuss Kaimiņš told BNN in an interview.
Interviews
Social
Latvia
Lithuania looking for common ground with difficult neighbour Belarus
Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevičius is this week on a two-day visit to Belarus. Noting the differences both governments have over the construction of the Astravyets nuclear power station in Belarus, diplomats are looking for common ground in the Lithuanian community and common history, according to Belarus’ news agency BelTA.
Latvian blogger arrested for invitations to «liquidate all of the Chinese»
On 31 January 2020 Latvian State Police arrested one Niks Endziņš, who was previously accused of spreading false news, for publishing a video on his Facebook profile in which he incited national hatred and, among other things, invited to «liquidate all of the Chinese».
In Ukrainian plane crash investigation, Iran stops cooperation with Ukraine
Ukraine, whose passenger plane was downed in January in Iran, has been rejected from the circulation of documents by Iranian investigators after a leaked air traffic conversation led the Ukrainian President to point to Iran’s early knowledge of the downing of the plane, BBC reports.
NVD not sure when extension of e-health project’s terms could be requested
Latvian Healthcare Ministry’s planned e-health project’s term extension may be requested, but it is unknown when or if it is even necessary, explains National Health Service representative Tanita Tamme-Zvejniece.
67 826 Latvian residents want their pension savings passed on after death
So far a total of 67 826 Latvian residents have chosen in favour of passing on their second level pension savings in the event of their death. 66.9% have chosen to let their pension savings be inherited after their death, as reported by State Social Insurance Agency representative Iveta Daine.
Coronavirus infections in China exceed 20 000; new cases in Germany
In China, the new coronavirus, which has been declared an international health emergency, has been found in over 20 000 people. New cases have been registered in Germany.
KNAB terminates criminal process against Artuss Kaimiņš
Latvian Corruption Prevention and Combating Bureau has terminated the criminal process against Saeima deputy Artuss Kaimiņš over acceptance of illegal financing by his political organization and reporting false information in income declaration. The process was terminated due to a lack of composition of a crime.
Donbas War continues to claim lives in Ukraine
In eastern Ukraine, the conflict with Kremlin-backed separatist forces has claimed another two lives, according to the Ukrainian military and broadcaster Redio Free Europe.
Latvian citizen evacuated to France from coronavirus-affected region in China
Latvian citizen has been successfully evacuated from China’s Wuhan region, where the outbreak of the coronavirus was first observed, to France, as confirmed by Latvian Foreign Affairs Minister Edgars Rinkēvičs through Twitter.
Why did you drink and drive? Estonian police releases caught driver explanations
Estonian traffic police have in the first month of 2020 caught 534 intoxicated drivers, which a 16%-increase compared to January 2020. Estonian police published a selection of excuses by apprehended drivers, Estonian public broadcaster ERR reports.
KNAB to look into possible crimes committed by Riga City Council employees
Latvian Corruption Prevention and Combating Bureau currently has five criminal processes in the works, in which seven employees of Riga City Council have rights for defence, as reported by KNAB.
Manufacturing volume output in Latvia increases 2% in 2019
Compared to 2018, manufacturing volume rose by 2 %, based calendar adjusted data at constant prices in 2019. Mining and quarrying decreased by 5 %, electricity and gas supply – by 4.4 %, but industrial production output, which includes previously mentioned sectors grew by 0.8 %.
Viņķele on e-health: I’ve thought about saying «let’s stop agonizing and admit it was a mistake»
Latvian Healthcare Minister Ilze Viņķele admits mistakes had been made with e-health system’s adoption, and now these mistakes are making further development of the system more difficult.
Belarusian citizen arrested in ABLV Bank money laundering case
On Saturday, 1 February, Riga City Latgale Suburb Court ruled on arresting one of the four foreign suspects in the criminal case regarding the laundering of EUR 50 million of illegally obtained funds at ABLV Bank. This person is a citizen of the Republic of Belarus.
Estonia marks 100 years since victory over Soviet Russian forces
The Tartu Peace Treaty signed between Soviet Russia and Estonia in 1920 sealed Estonian victory in its battle clear its territory from foreign forces and Soviet Russian commitment to recognise the independence of the then young neighbouring country.
Aivars Lembergs maintains dominant influence over Ventspils in spite of US sanctions
In spite of US sanctions applied to criminally accused and suspended Ventspils Mayor Aivars Lembergs, he maintains a dominant position in Ventspils City Council. There is also a risk of the US Department of the Treasury being unhappy with this, as reported by TV3 programme Nekā personīga.
In EU-UK talks, Britain to push for Australia model agreement
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expressing on Monday, February 3, the position of his government for the talks on the future relations agreement with the European Union.
Latvia searches for allies to prevent EU cohesion funding reduction
No member state of the European Union should suffer from a serious or disproportionate reduction of the EU multi-year budget for 2021-2027. This position is outlined in the declaration signed by 15 countries and approved at the recent EU Friends of Cohesion summit in Portugal.
