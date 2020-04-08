China lifts lockdown in Wuhan
In the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the global pandemic of COVID-19 began, a lockdown has been lifted for the first time since January, British news portal The Guardian reports.
At midnight on Wednesday, April 8, authorities allowed residents to leave the city for the first time since January 23, when the city of 11 million people was put under lockdown to contain the quickly spreading coronavirus.
Yet it was done too late and COVID-19 has caused a global economic crisis and taken the lives of over 74 000 people.
«It’s like being liberated,» commented Zhang Kaizhong, 51, who was in his car among rows of vehicles waiting on a highway leading out of Wuhan. Zhang had come to Wuhan to visit his son the day before the lockdown was stated with only a few hours’ notice.
City officials have worked to make an event of the city’s reopening, with a light show, social media campaigns led by state media, and special events to celebrate the reopening of the airports, stations and factories, The Guardian reports.
Latvia’s Prime Minister: we are financially well-situated in this crisis
We are financially well-situated in this crisis, said Latvia’s Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš in an interview to LTV programme Rīta panorama.
Latvian government supports dismissal of State Land Service’s director general
Latvia’s Cabinet of Ministers has supported Justice Ministry’s prepared decision project that details the dismissal of the State Land Service director general Solvitai Zvidriņa from her post, as confirmed by Justice Ministry.
Support in Latvia for COVID-19 crisis prevention reaches four billion euros
The volume of support available in Latvia to finance preventive measures to overcome COVID-19 crisis has reached four billion euros, as reported by Latvian Finance Minister Jānis Reirs on Tuesday, 7 April.
Another month stuck home. Latvian government extends state of emergency
The state of emergency declared in Latvia because of COVID-19 pandemic has been extended until 12 May, as confirmed by Foreign Affairs Minister Edgars Rinkēvičs on social media on 7 April.
75 reports on competition distortions reported to Competition Council in 2019
Last year, the Competition Council received a total of 75 reports related to competition distortions caused by public persons, according to information listed in the latest public account for the institution’s more significant accomplishments in 2019 and developments in competition rights enforcement in Latvia.
Australia quashes child abuse convictions against cardinal Pell
A court in Australia has overturned child sex abuse convictions against cardinal George Pell after he was found guilty and received a prison term, British news portal The Guardian reports.
Education and Science Ministry considers not cancelling centralized exams
Latvia’s Education and Science Ministry considers the option to not cancel centralized exams, especially for 12th graders, as reported on Tuesday, 7 April, by Education Minister Ilga Šuplinska during a meeting with Saeima’s Education, Culture and Science Committee.
Estonian government in two minds on cutting public spending to help economy
Should public spending be cut to help restore the economy? Two of the three parties in the Estonian government have opposing views on this as economic recovery is increasingly discussed, Estonian public broadcaster ERR reports.
Riga International Airport plans to lay off 500 employees
Because of consequences caused by COVID-19, Riga International Airport plans to lay off 500 employees, as BNN was informed by the company.
Poland planning to hold presidential election as postal ballot
The Polish presidential election in May should be held as a postal ballot, the country’s legislators have decided. Opponents of the idea argue that this means putting public health at risk, British-Canadian news agency Reuters reports.
COVID-19 update in Baltics. 548 infected in Latvia, 880 in Lithuania, 1 149 in Estonia
The total number of confirmed coronavirus COVID-19 infection cases in Latvia has reached 548, increasing by six in the past day.
Latvian president urges not to sort idleness benefit recipients based on tax debts
When assessing whether or not a company meets requirements for idleness benefit eligibility, Latvia’s President Egils Levits urges the government to not sort them based on tax debts.
British PM Johnson treated from COVID-19 in intensive care
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved to intensive care in London with his COVID-19 symptoms worsening as the outbreak is claiming more lives in the United Kingdom, British news portal The Guardian reports.
Riga City Council snap elections pushed back to 5 September
The ruling coalition in Latvia has agreed to push back Riga City Council snap elections to 5 September, as journalists were told by politicians after a meeting of ruling parties on Monday, 6 April.
US death toll of COVID-19 nears 11 000
The US, which is the country with the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 infections, has on Tuesday, April 7, reached a total number of COVID-19-related deaths of 10 986, according to the US John Hopkins University and German public broadcaster DW.
Prime Minister says Latvia will neither enhance nor relieve restrictions
We do not plan to enhance restrictive measures, but neither do we plan to relieve restrictions – the storm is not over. Nevertheless, we are on the correct path, said Latvian Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš in an interview to Latvijas Radio.
Spanish coronavirus death toll drops for fourth day in a row
In Spain, for the fourth day a row, the number of COVID-19 related deaths per day has decreased as the country has the most confirmed cases in infection in Europa, BBC reports.
Recovery from COVID-19 confirmed for 16 people in Latvia
So far 16 people in Latvia have made a successful recovery from COVID-19, as reported by Latvian Disease Prevention and Monitoring Centre (SPKC) Infectious Diseases Risk Analysis and Prevention Department director Jurijs Perevoščikovs at a press-conference on Monday, 6 April.
Kilometre-long freight train from China to pass through Latvia this week
This week a freight train pulling 100 containers forming a kilometre-long chain will pass through Latvia on its way from China to Kaliningrad Oblast, as BNN was told by Latvian Railway.
Design work commences across the entire Rail Baltica route in Latvia
Rail Baltica project management joint company RB Rail has signed two contracts on behalf of Latvia’s Transport Ministry for design and design supervision services on the remaining sections of Rail Baltica route in Latvia, as BNN was informed by the company.
Meduza: Head of Russian doctors’ organisation arrested during delivery of protective equipment to hospitals
The chairwoman of the Russian Doctors’ Alliance has been hit after being arrested by police as she was in a group of activists trying to deliver personal protection equipment to hospitals in the Novgorod region of Russia, Meduza news portal reports.
NEPLP wants 1.6 million euros for media to overcome COVID-19 crisis in Latvia
The National Electronic Mass Media Council has prepared historically the largest state support programme for electronic TV and radio to ensure uninterrupted production of domestic content and broadcasts during COVID-19 crisis. The volume of support is estimated at 1.6 million euros, as reported by NEPLP.
Estonian top virologist: Peak of COVID-19 will be flattened out
Estonian virologist Irja Lutsar, who is part of the Estonian government’s working group of COVID-19 has forecast that the peak point of the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in Estonia will be long, Estonian public broadcaster ERR reports.
COVID-19 infection numbers in Baltics. 542 in Latvia, 843 in Lithuania and 1 108 in Estonia
The number of confirmed COVID-19 infection cases in Latvia has reached 542, increasing by nine new cases in a day. Lithuanian media, meanwhile, report 843 coronavirus infection cases.
