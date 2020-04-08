China lifts lockdown in Wuhan

In the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the global pandemic of COVID-19 began, a lockdown has been lifted for the first time since January, British news portal The Guardian reports.

At midnight on Wednesday, April 8, authorities allowed residents to leave the city for the first time since January 23, when the city of 11 million people was put under lockdown to contain the quickly spreading coronavirus.

Yet it was done too late and COVID-19 has caused a global economic crisis and taken the lives of over 74 000 people.

«It’s like being liberated,» commented Zhang Kaizhong, 51, who was in his car among rows of vehicles waiting on a highway leading out of Wuhan. Zhang had come to Wuhan to visit his son the day before the lockdown was stated with only a few hours’ notice.

City officials have worked to make an event of the city’s reopening, with a light show, social media campaigns led by state media, and special events to celebrate the reopening of the airports, stations and factories, The Guardian reports.