China stops public transport in two cities over coronavirus

In China, a new strain of coronavirus has claimed the lives of 17 people. To keep it form spreading, local authorities have stopped the public transport to and from the cities of Wuhan and Huanggang.

British public broadcaster BBC reports that on Thursday, January 23, authorities have suspended planes and trains in and out of Wuhan, a city of 11 million people, as well as all public transport within the city.

Similar measures will take effect in nearby Huanggang, a city of more than seven million, as of midnight.

To date, there are more than 500 confirmed cases of the virus, which has spread abroad. Many states globally have announced they will be screening travellers for signs of infection.

2019-nCoV – a virus found for first time in humans

Currently known as 2019-nCoV, the virus is understood to be a new strain of coronavirus not previously identified in humans. The Sars (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) virus that killed nearly 800 people globally in the early 2000s was also a coronavirus, as is the common cold, BBC reports.

This new virus originated in a seafood market in Wuhan that «conducted illegal transactions of wild animals», Chinese authorities have stated. The market has been shut down since the beginning of the year, BBC reports.