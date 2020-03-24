China to ease travel restrictions on Wuhan; Spain virus deaths surge

In the Chinese city of Wuhan, which is considered to be the place of origin of the COVID-19 virus, it is planned to partially lift the restrictions of movement, Chinese officials have stated according to the BBC.

Travel restrictions in the rest of Hubei province, where Wuhan is located, will be lifted from midnight on Tuesday, March 24, that is for people, who are healthy.

A single new case of the virus was reported in Wuhan on Tuesday following five days of no new cases, BBC wrote.

Wuhan has been closed from the rest of the world since the middle of January. Chinese officials have now stated anyone who has a «green» code on a widely used smartphone health app will be allowed to leave the city from April 8, BBC reports.