China victims of coronavirus reach number of 563

In China, the new coronavirus has taken 563 lives and the number of infected people has reached 28 018, according to the country’s official data published on Thursday, February 6, as cited by Deutsche Welle.

China’s health authority stated that a further 73 people died from the coronavirus outbreak, bringing the death toll to 563. The National Health Commission noted that another 3,694 coronavirus cases were reported throughout the country on February 5, bringing the total infected to 28,018.

Two cruise ships were put on quarantine, one off the coast of China’s Hong Kong and Japan. There have been 20 confirmed coronavirus cases on the ship in the port of Yokohoma, south of Tokyo, DW reports.

Over 1,800 passengers put on quarantine on the World Dream ship, docked in a Hong Kong port, are being tested for the coronavirus.

In China’s hardest-hit Hubei province, doctors at Wuhan Children’s Hospital stated that the virus has shown that it may be able to be transmitted vertically after a newborn baby was confirmed to have the virus just 30 hours after it was born. The baby’s mother was infected with the virus, DW reports.