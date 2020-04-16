bnn.lv Latviski   bnn-news.com English   bnn-news.ru По-русски
Chinese facemasks: Don't look a gift horse in the mouth?

April 16, 2020

Lithuania, humanitarian aid, protective gear, China, COVID-19

Linas Jegelevičius for the BNN

True friends show up during a trouble, a popular Lithuanian adage says. But not in case of China, warn some Lithuanian analysts, who claim that China sent to Lithuania millions of so much-needed face masks and other protective gear only to gain political brownie points – burnish its reputation and soften local authorities’ stern stance on Beijing’s 5G plans in Lithuania.

But to tell the truth, the EU and the United States, Lithuania’s key allies, have been of no help in aiding Lithuania throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

COVID-19 is heavily politicised

A recent investigation by Lithuania’s National Broadcaster, LRT, has revealed that the Chinese masks are of compromised quality, which just adds fuel to the fire between China backers and opponents in the country.

«The pandemic has been heavily politicised since its beginning. Both in Lithuania and worldwide,» Vytautas Bruveris, commentator of the daily Lietuvos Rytas, told BNN. «As for the Chinese assistance, there is no such a thing as a free lunch. The authoritarian Beijing regime does all is can to whitewash its international reputation that was severely damaged by the commencement of COVID-19 in Wuhan, China,» he added.

Besides, the Chinese, Bruveris claims, wants now to make all believe that it is China, not the rest of the world, that is handling the public health crisis best. «The message they are sending is clear: look, liberal Western societies are failing to reign in it. Only tough-fist countries like China are efficient in battling it,» Bruveris said.

No help from traditional allies

He, however, acknowledges that he has not «spotted» a «single» piece of news on assistance to Lithuania in form of much-needed facemasks from the European Union nations and the United States, the Baltics’ key allies.

«With the scope of the pandemic, they are definitely preoccupied with the handling of it at home. The EU COVID-19 aid mechanism has not yet been worked out and our geopolitical nemeses, like Russia, are taking advantage of that. For me, it was ridiculous to see the news on Russia’s assistance to coronavirus-plagued Italy, when the pandemic is barrelling Russia,» the analyst pointed out.

Asked opinion about the findings of the Lithuanian National Broadcaster, LRT, on poor quality of the Chinese sanitary goods, Bruveris wisecracked: «Don’t look a gift horse in the mouth».

The Netherlands, Finland, Spain and UK have reported that face masks imported from China were faulty. They found that the masks were failing to meet safety requirements.

Faulty respirator quality

According to the findings of the Lithuanian National Broadcaster, the Chinese facemask shipments lack proper documentation and were not inspected by the Lithuanian customs. Furthermore: there are suspicions that sham documents were used by Lithuanian companies in getting the Chinese facemasks into Lithuania.

At the end of March, Vilnius municipality boasted of having received 22 thousand respirators from China. A shipment in early April encompassed a half million facemasks, 6 thousand respirators and other protective goods. However, it seems that part of the shipments will be returned to the Chinese producers, as cheaper and worse-quality respirators were sent instead.

Povilas Poderskis, director of the Vilnius municipality administration, told LRT that Vilnius intends to send back roughly 2 thousand respirators of improper quality. He, however, refrained from commenting if the Chinese sent the poorer quality stuff deliberately. To evaluate the quality of the Chinese masks, Vilnius asked Kaunas Technology University (KTU) scientists to check them thoroughly.

Efficiency needs improvement

According to Dainius Martuzevičius, KTU professor, his team is tasked with concluding on the respirators‘ filtration efficiency. It has to be in the range of 95 per cent. «We cannot assess them applying all the European standards as they vary from one country to another, but we believe that, altogether, the Chinese respirators do the job – restrain particles, however the efficiency is desired to be bigger,» he was quoted by the LRT investigators.

He also notes that some of the Chinese masks and respirators do not fit on the face: «They hang loosely, when they should be tightly fixed».

Like some other Western scientists, Martuzevičius suspects that the quality documents of Chinese facemasks and respirators can be fake. Aware of the spread of Chinese sham production amid the times of colossal demand for facemasks and other protective gear, Vilnius municipality says it will enhance control of the Chinese shipments.

Some slack has been given?

Some of Lithuanian businessmen involved in importing of Chinese goods to Lithuania also observed to the investigators that Lithuanian customs, understanding the urgency of protection during the coronavirus pandemic, gave companies bringing Chinese facemask shipments some slack.

The first Chinese shipment of facemasks arrived in Lithuania at the end of March as a humanitarian aid from Chinese tech giant Huawei, which partnered with other companies to provide 20,000 protective masks and 120,000 pairs of gloves to Lithuania to help it combat the spread of the deadly coronavirus. Huawei has come under scrutiny in Europe, including United States ally Lithuania, which has expressed concern about the security of Huawei gear in a future 5G network.

Lithuania has also received from China 810,000 safety glasses, 1.8 million disposable caps, 1.8 million disposable gowns, 1.05 million disposable overalls, 15 million disposable gloves, and 3.6 million disposable overshoes.

Chinese Embassy in Vilnius, however, dismisses any suspicions of foul play in sending tons of Chinese protective gear to Lithuania and encourages more Chinese business companies to continue their efforts in supporting the prevention and control of Covid-19 in Lithuania.

China steps up production quality?

Following the revelations, China said last week that its ventilators and masks to be sent abroad will be subject to quality inspections after a chorus of complaints from half a dozen countries they were substandard for the fight against coronavirus. The Chinese customs agency said that masks, ventilators, surgical gowns, goggles, and other supplies will be treated as medical goods. This would require exporters to show they meet the quality standards of their destination markets.

The Lithuanian Health Ministry did not return BNN query on the quality of the Chinese masks.

