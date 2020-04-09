Churches in Estonia give guidance on Easter home services

For the coming Easter, the Estonian Evangelical Lutheran Church is overcoming the epidemiological ban on public assembly with online services, guidance for small home services and phone conversations, Archbishop Urmas Viilma unveiled, ERR reports.

In Estonia, although churches are open even during the emergency situation, Sunday worship services are not held and many churches have decided to broadcast worship services on the internet, ERR reports.

«I think it has been a kind of a blessing for our church because of this jump in innovation.

But we cannot jump further than our older generation can, we have to take care of those who have trouble using internet,» Archbishop Urmas Viilma Viilma explained on ETV Ringvaade programme, as quoted by the ERR.