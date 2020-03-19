Churches to open up again under strict conditions

Churches in Latvia will not be closed for individual visitors as long as the number of simultaneous visitors does not exceed 50, according to Latvian Justice Ministry’s and religious organizations’ agreement, as confirmed by the ministry’s representative Lana Mauliņa.

During a meeting between representatives from Justice Ministry and religious organizations on Tuesday, 17 March, it was also stressed that even during a crisis people need spiritual assistance, which is provided by religious organizations.

On top of restrictions for the number of simultaneous visitors, it was stressed during the meeting that if a religious temple does not allow for maintaining the safe personal space for each visitor, the permitted number of simultaneous visitors is to be reduced. It was also decided that religious organizations are to urge people to stay home and refrain from visiting public locations, Mauliņa says about the agreement.

At the same time, Justice Ministry is committed to providing the necessary support in meeting aforementioned requirements. Representatives of both sides agreed on promoting social responsibility, urging residents to consider possible risks before visiting public places.

It is worth mentioning that some communities now organize service online, through Facebook and other websites.