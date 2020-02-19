Citskovskis: around 3 000 people have left state administration in Latvia in three years

Over the course of three years the number of people employed in Latvia’s state administration has reduced by 3 000 people, as reported by State Chancellery director Jānis Citskovskis at a meeting of Saeima’s Public Administration and Local Government Committee on Wednesday, 19 February.

He said the state administration management reform plan approved by the government in 2017 provided for reducing the number of people employed in state administration by 6% in the following several years.

Over the course of the past three years approximately 3 000 people or 7% of the number of people employed in the sector in 2017 (42 000) have left. This is, however, provisional data acquired by November 2019. The full information about completion of the reform plan is still being compiled.

According to information from Citskovskis, results with the reform have been the best at Interior Affairs Ministry, Justice Ministry and Welfare Ministry, where the number of workers has declined by approximately 7%. He adds that the reduction of the number of workers has been possible thanks to both the reform and «natural outflow» of labour force.

The State Chancellery’s director is also hopeful about the plan developed by State Police.

The goal to reduce the number of workers by 6% has yet to be accomplished by Culture Ministry, Economy Ministry, Agriculture Ministry and Environment Protection and Regional Development Ministry. «These ministries are halfway to reaching this goal,» adds Citskovskis.

As previously reported, the plan for state administration reform approved by the government in November 2017 provides for reducing the number of people employed in state administration by 6% by 2020. This applies to state administration institutions – ministries and structures under their management. There are exceptions to this – the reform does not apply to diplomats serving abroad, the army and security institutions.