Climate-devoted Davos forum to host conflicting views of Thunberg and Trump

In Davos, Switzerland, the World Economic Forum starts on Tuesday, January 21, with a focus on economic changes to turn to sustainability. Among the speakers there are U.S. President Donald Trump and Swedish climate voice Greta Thunberg.

French new agency AFP reports that the four-day congress of the world’s top political and business leaders in the Swiss Alpine resort begins seeking to meet head-on the dangers to both the environment and economy from the heating of the Earth.

Trump, who has repeatedly expressed scepticism about climate change, is set to give the first keynote address of Davos 2020 on Tuesday morning, on the same day as his impeachment trial opens at the Senate in Washington, AFP reports.

Around the same time, Thunberg will also attend a meeting at the forum, where she is expected to underline the message that has inspired millions of people around the world that governments are failing to wake up to the reality of climate change, according to AFP.

The news agency quoted the forum’s own Global Risks report published last week warned that «climate change is striking harder and more rapidly than many expected» with global temperatures expected to increase by at least three degrees Celsius towards the end of the 21st century.