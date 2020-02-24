Cold snap expected in Latvia in night hours this week

This week daytime air temperature in Latvia will not exceed +5° C. At night, however, air temperature will drop below 0° C, as reported by Latvian State Environment, Geology and Meteorology Centre.

On Monday, high atmospheric pressure will clear the sky. In morning hours there may be short-term precipitation in eastern parts of Latvia – mainly in the form of wet snow. Wind will draw in from the west and north-west with speed reaching 15-16 m/sec in many parts of the country.

Maximum air temperature on Monday will be +2° C… +5° C, whereas on the night to Tuesday there will be cold snap across most of the country’s territory. Air temperature at night will be +1° C… -5° C.

On Tuesday a cyclone will approach Latvia. A precipitation zone will pass through from the west, bringing wet snow and snow. Some areas may see a mantle of snow forming on the ground. The wind will draw in from the south on the night to Wednesday. During the day the wind will change direction to the west and its speed may reach 15-18 m/sec. Air temperature, meanwhile, will reach 0° C… +5° C.

In the second half of the week, the sky will be cloudy with precipitation from time to time – mainly wet snow and snow. The wind will be moderate and will draw in from the south. At night air temperature will drop below 0° C in most of the country, whereas in daytime air temperature will not exceed +1° C… +4° C.

According to current forecasts, the end of the week is expected to be windier and colder than last week. As a new cyclone approaches, wind speed may reach 15-18 m/sec in many parts of Latvia (20-23 m/sec). It will also become colder, mainly in the east. However, daytime air temperature will be negative as well.