Colonel Normunds Krapsis approved as chief of Latvian Public Order Police

Road Traffic Security Office chief, Colonel Normunds Krapsis has been appointed as chief of Main State Public Order Police, as confirmed by Latvian police.

Krapsis’ term will last until 11 February 2021.

Krapsis commenced his service in State Police in 1992 as junior inspector of State Police Jurmala City Police Department’s Road Police Office. Since then Krapsis has worked in multiple posts, most of them related to road traffic monitoring and control. He also has considerable experience with public order police, which will help him with future challenges, police explain.

Between 1993 and 1996 Krapsis served as an inspector of State Police Jurmala City Police Department’s Road Traffic Police. Between 1996 and 2000 he continued serving in the police as Riga City Police Department’s Road Police Battalion as an inspector. Between 2000 and 2003 he served as vice-commander of this battalion.

Since 2003 Krapsis has worked as chief of State Police Jurmala Police Department’s Road Police Office. Between 2007 and 2008 Krapsis worked as chief of State Police Riga City Police Department’s Road Police Office.

Throughout his service Krapsis has received multiple awards in recognition of his work, as noted by State Police.

As of March 2012 Krapsis reads lectures in the State Police College’s Faculty of Law. He graduated from University of Latvia with a degree of Master of Social Sciences in Law.