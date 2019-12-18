Companies in which Lembergs no longer has control will not be impacted by sanctions

The sanctions US Department of Treasury Office for Foreign Asset Control (OFAC) applied to Aivars Lembergs and the organizations under his control will not affect the companies in which the court has taken away any control or influence the suspended mayor of Ventspils once had, as reported by Baltic Association – Transport and Logistics (BATL).

The goal of the sanctions USA has adopted is identifying and preventing Aivars Lembergs’ political and economic influence over any legal and private persons. As noted by Finance and Capital Market Commission (FKTK) head Santa Purgaile, the goal of the sanctions is not negatively influencing Latvia’s economy and business environment as long as everything is in line with legislative acts and good management.

Juris Juriss, prosecutor in charge of Aivars Lembergs criminal case, says: «If Ventspils Freeport’s infrastructure is separated from persons under sanctions, the freeport will be able to maintain business operations and bring profits to its employees and the state. Companies in which the court has taken away Lembergs’ control and influence rights and which do not operate in his interests should not be applied with sanctions.»

Aivars Lembergs is a beneficial owner in a number of companies. Such a status for him is registered with the Enterprise Register. But this does not point to or prove he controls those assets and companies. Shares of these companies have not been under control of the sanctioned person since 2007, because they have been delegated to a court-sanctioned representative of the prosecutor in charge of the case.

Among those companies are Ventbunkers, Ventspils Commercial Port, Kālija parks, Baltic Coal Terminal, Baltic Express.

BATL stresses that both Latvia’s government and businesses working at Ventpils Freeport are doing all they can to make sure the port’s operations are undisturbed and that companies at Ventspils port are not at risk.

Latvia’s government has taken over Ventspils and Riga port. A state company will be formed to take over Ventspils Freeport authority’s duties and rights. Latvia’s Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš is confident this way US sanctions will no longer affect port operations. At the same time, BATL invites ministry officials to not go on Christmas holiday and instead work together with the industry to provide all necessary support to Ventspils Freeport authority in order to overturn sanctions against it.

Companies present at Ventspils Freeport continue their work and stress that their clients and workers have no reasons to worry.