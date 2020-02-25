Competition Council permits AS Citadele Bank acquire influence over two businesses

On Thursday, 20 February, Competition Council made the decision to permit AS Citadele Bank acquire decisive influence over LLC UniCredit and LLC UniCredit Insurance Broker because no risks for competition were found, as reported by CC representative Zane Gorškova.

After evaluating information from the company and CC’s available information, the council concluded that the deal will not change the market structure or competition in a significant way; nor will there be a dominant position for any of the markets in which participants of the deal operate in Latvia. This is why the deal was permitted.

AS Cidatele Bank is part of Citadele Group concern, which also includes LLC Citadele Leasing and Factoring, which provides different leasing, financial, and return leasing services. Additionally, Citadele Group companies also offer life insurance and deposit management services.

LLC UniCredit Leasing primarily provides leasing services, but its operations also include issue of leans, as well as financing services in limited situations. LLC UniCredit Insurance Broker provides insurance and re-insurance mediation services for non-life insurance.

As previously reported, AS Citadele has announced acquisition of 100% of shares in LLC UniCredit Leasing, including its Estonian and Lithuanian branch offices, thereby acquiring UniCredit Leasing operations in Baltics. Acquisition of UniCredit Leasing’s operations is part of Citadele’s long-term goal to become the leading financial service provider in Baltics for private persons, small and medium-sized companies.