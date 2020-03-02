Competition Council permits Baltcom and Bite Latvija merge

Latvia’s Competition Council has decided to permit mobile communications operator Bite Latvija and telecommunications company Baltcom to merge, as confirmed by Bite Latvija representative Una Ahuna-Ozola.

The decision was made on 20 February. On 28 February Bite signed a purchase contract for Baltcom. Now the company works as a member of Bite Group. On the same day, Republic of Latvia Enterprise Register received a request for changes to the list of Baltcom owners, board and council. However, the registration is not complete, says Ahuna-Ozola.

Commenting on the merge of the two companies, Bite Latvija manager Kaspars Buls explains that this deal will result in not only more mobile communication services and ICT solutions for business clients, as well as home internet and a wide range of television channels for private persons.

Buls says there is a clear tendency towards integrated services on the telecommunications market.

This is why, according to him, in the near future clients will continue using varied services from a single service provider in the future.

Baltcom CEO Dmitrijs Ņikitins, commenting on the both companies’ merge, said both companies have their strong sides and resources merging which would benefit all clients, providing a wider range of services. The leading consultant in this deal was Superia Corporate Finance. Legal assistance to the seller was provided by Sorainen law firm. The buyer was consulted by FORT law firm. The 100% purchase of Baltcom was signed by Bite in September 2019. Completion of the deal required permission from the Competition Council. The worth of the deal is kept confidential, Ozola comments on the merge.