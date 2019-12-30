bnn.lv Latviski   bnn-news.com English   bnn-news.ru По-русски
Construction costs in Latvia up 0.6% in November

BNN
December 30, 2019

construction costs, Latvia, CSP, statisticsCompared to October, the level of construction costs in Latvia rose by 0.6 % in November 2019.

Labour remuneration of workers increased by 2.7 %, maintenance and operational costs of machinery and equipment – by 0.2 %, but prices of building materials reduced by 0.2 %, according to data from the Central Statistical Bureau of Latvia.

In November, the average level of construction costs was mostly affected by an increase in labour remuneration to workers carrying out finishing works (roofers, plasterers, sanitary technicians and others), as well as to assemblers.

Compared to November 2018, construction costs rose by 3.1 %. Labour remuneration of workers rose by 8.5 %, maintenance and operational costs of machinery and equipment – by 1.7 %, but prices of building materials – by 1.6%.

In 2019, the data on prices of construction resources were provided by approximately 200 construction enterprises and more than 50 trade enterprises. When calculating the Construction Cost Index, the prices of building materials submitted by enterprises for the calculation of producer price indices in industry and import price index are also used.

Read also: Overall level of construction costs in Latvia remains unchanged

The sample includes construction enterprises with the highest value of own account construction works in 2018. The share of enterprises with the value of own account construction work exceeding EUR 1 million per year accounted for 87 %, in 36 % of which the value of own account construction work exceeded EUR 5 million per year. The criterion for the sample of trade enterprises is their turnover and specialisation.

Keywords: construction costs CSP Latvia statistics


Construction costs in Latvia up 0.6% in November

