Construction engineer Sergets sentenced to six years in prison in Maxima tragedy case

On Tuesday, 18 February, Riga City Pārdaugava Court commenced reading the ruling in the so-called Maxima tragedy criminal case, sentencing construction engineer Ivars Sergets to six years in prison, as well as five year prohibition to work in his profession.

The court also maintained security measures applied to him in force.

The office of the prosecutor wanted seven years and six months in prison for Sergets.

Construction examination expert Andris Gulbis, architect Andris Kalinka, construction supervisor Mārtiņš Draudiņš, as well as construction company Re&Re construction process foreman Staņislavs Kumpiņš, on the other hand, have been acquitted.

Riga City Council Construction Office’s Legal Department’s Construction Supervisory Office expert Marika Treija, as well as Construction Office’s Inspectorate deputy chief Aija Meļņikova and construction office employee Jānis Balodis have also been found not guilty.

Maxima Latvija work safety senior expert Inna Šuvajeva has also been found not guilty in the crimes she’d been accused of in the criminal case.

The sentence will become subject to appeal once the full text has become available.

After the sentence was announced, multiple victims present at the hearing demonstratively left the courtroom. Among them was «Zolitūde 21.11.» association’s leader, Harmony party politician Regīna Ločmele-Luņova.

It can be expected that the compensation for what happened will likely be enforced only from Sergets, because he is the only one found guilty. So far the court has calculated to enforceable compensation amount at nearly EUR 100 000. The reading of the list of compensations has only just begun.

A total of 198 court hearings have taken place as part of the criminal case. Nine people were among the accused.

During the 4 February hearing of this case the accused were allowed their final words. They mostly expressed regret over what happened. They also denied their guilt.

November 2019 marked six years since the tragedy in Zolitude in which 54 people were killed and many dozen were injured when the roof of a Maxima supermarket caved in. The tragedy occurred on 21 November 2013.

The pre-trial investigation lasted for nearly two years. The trial itself lasted for three years and 11 months.

Construction experts concluded the tragedy took place because of improperly calculated roof support loads. The office of the prosecutor presented nine people with charges for violation of construction regulations, negligence of state official duties, death by accident and violation of work safety regulations.

The office of the prosecutor presented charges to five people over the collapse of a portion of a building that caused serious consequences. These people include Sergets, Gulbis, Draudiņš, Kalinka and Kumpiņš. The prosecutor also accused them of causing death by accident.

Three workers of Riga City Construction Office – Balodis, Treija and Meļņikova – were accused of negligence that resulted in serious consequences. Neither Balodis nor Treija work at the construction office any more.

In June 2019, the office of the prosecutor finished its speech, also detailing the type and extent of penalties for the accused.

A seven year and six month prison sentence was requested for construction engineer Sergets, the supermarket project’s construction examination expert Gulbis, construction supervisor Draudiņš, architect Kalinka and Re&Re construction process foreman Kumpiņš.

The office of the prosecutor also requested adding the time Sergets and Gulbis have spent under arrest to their prison sentence.

A five-year prison sentence was requested for three aforementioned Riga City Construction Office employees – Balodis, Treija and Meļņikova.

A five-year prison sentence was also requested for Maxima Latvija employee Šuvajeva.

Additionally, the office of the prosecutor requested a five-year prohibition for those people to perform their previous duties.

The office of the prosecutor also requested coercive measures for companies involved in the criminal case: a fine worth 200 minimal monthly wages for the architect firm Kubs, which is responsible for the supermarket’s building design, a fine worth 200 minimal monthly wages for construction supervision company CM Consulting, a fine worth 6 000 minimal monthly wages for Re&Re, and a fine worth 2 000 minimal monthly wages for Maxima Latvija.

Under current regulation on minimal wages, Re&Re would have to pay EUR 2.58 million, Maxima Latvija would have to pay EUR 860 000, and the rest – EUR 86 000.