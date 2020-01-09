Construction of Rail Baltica railway in Estonia could begin in 2022, firm says
As part of the Rail Baltica project, the construction of the actual railway in Estonia could begin in 2022 or late 2021, has said the executive of RB Rail AS Estonia, Aivar Jaeski.
Estonian public broadcaster ERR reports on Thursday, January 9, that Jaeski said that the Estonian section of Rail Baltic is divided into three parts, with design work is already underway on the Tallinn-Rapla and Rapla-Tootsi sections.
«Hopefully we will also get an agreement in the first week of February to design the final section from Pärnu to the Latvian border, so perhaps the design work for be carried out in Estonia this year,» the head of RB Rail AS Estonia explained.
Moreover, contracts have been signed for the design of the Ülemiste and Pärnu passenger terminals.
Work on a total of 17 road viaducts will also soon be started, in conjunction with the Road Administration, ERR reports. As to the construction of the actual railway, Jaeski said: «We hope to be able to start laying down in 2022, or at the end of 2021».
Ābrama: Riga City Council has not given up hope for monopoly
Riga City Council has not given up hope of forming a monopoly in waste management, said Competition Council chairperson Skaidrīte Ābrama in an interview to TV3 programme 900 seconds on Thursday, 9 January.
Lithuania’s proposed preventive intelligence conversations under scrutiny and fire
Citing geopolitical tensions, Lithuania’s State Security Department is seeking new powers through amending the Law on Intelligence.
State Auditor on violations on Latvian-Russian border: it is a big example of arbitrariness
«It is a big example of arbitrariness,» said Latvian State Auditor Elita Krūmiņa in an interview to LTV programme Rīta panorama, commenting on results of the audit performed on the establishment of infrastructure along Latvian-Russian border.
Victims of Ukrainian plane crash were from seven countries
In the Iran aviation disaster of a passenger plane operated by an Ukrainian airline 176 people died, they were from these two and four other countries, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has stated.
Neringa mayor: Curonian Lagoon’s pollution may reach Latvia
It is entirely possible that most of the untreated sewage polluting Curonian Lagoon by Grigeo Group cardboard production plant in Klaipeda has flowed deeper into the Baltic Sea, admits Mayor of Neringa Darius Jasaitis.
ZZS meets with Lembergs. Cutting ties not among discussed topics
In spite of US sanctions, the Union of Greens and Farmers has decided to not cut ties with the suspended Mayor of Ventspils Aivars Lembergs, who is not only subjected to international sanctions but is also accused of committing serious crimes, and his party For Latvia and Ventspils.
Border control: Irregular migration drops 92% since 2015 crisis
In the borders of the European Union, irregular migration into the European Union has fallen to its lowest annual level since 2013, the European border and coast guard agency Frontex estimated.
Latvian troops stationed in Iraq to be relocated to Kuwait
Like Denmark, Latvia will relocate its troops stationed in Iraq to Kuwait, as confirmed by Latvian Defence Minister Artis Pabriks.
U.S. not to retaliate against Iran over missile attacks
U.S. President Donald Trump has eased the fear of a possible all-out military conflict with Iran as he showed unwillingness to retaliate against Iran’s missile attacks on U.S. and NATO bases in Iraq.
Burovs refrains from predicting his party’s position about his possible replacement
Riga City Council chairman Oļegs Burovs refrains from predicting what his party may decide in regards to the request submitted by coalition partners about his dismissal.
VK: at least 7.14 million euros spent on Latvian-Russian border infrastructure illegally
When establishing Latvian-Russian border, at least EUR 7.14 million of budget finances and property was used illegally, as concluded by Latvian State Audit.
In pictures: Iran’s rocket night
In Iran’s ballistic rocket attacks on U.S. military targets in Iraq, more than a dozen rockets have been fired. BNN compiled the currently available press photos from the firing and the aftermath of the January 8 attacks.
Riga City Council at it again. Harmony and For Riga! bloc to request Burovs’ dismissal
Political parties Harmony and members of For Riga! bloc will insist on replacing the head of Riga City Council Oļegs Burovs, LETA found out.
Kariņš: if the situation in Iraq doesn’t change, Latvian troops may continue training mission
If the situation in Iraq remains unchanged, Latvian troops may continue their participation in the training mission, said Latvian Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš in an interview to LTV programme Rīta Panorāma on Wednesday, 8 January.
Vegetables in Estonia drove food price hike in 2019
Estonia’s consumer price index increased by 2.3% in 2019, compared to average prices in 2018. Changes in the price of non-alcoholic beverages and food had the largest impact on food prices, official statistics showed.
BNN investigation | those interested in sinking Dinaz criminal case – ex-VID investigator and Saeima employee
One of the biggest tax fraud criminal cases in Latvia’s history – Dinaz – still has not been tried in court. Actual penalties have been applied only for part of the case. It is possible there are people who are interested in making sure Dinaz case is «resolved» without anyone found guilty.
Estonia to bring its troops home from Iraq in case of escalation
Estonian Defence Minister Jüri Luik has said after Estonian military instructors did not fell victim to an Iranian rocket attack on a U.S. base in Iraq that Estonian troops would be returned home if hostilities break out.
Spain’s political instability ended by confidence in PM Sánchez
In Spain, where two snap elections were held to create a viable government, the parliament has given its minority support to socialist Pedro Sánchez as a Prime Minister.
Banks will no longer service Lembergs and three organizations associated with him
Starting from 8 January 2020, banks will no longer service the suspended Mayor of Ventspils and the accused in a criminal case involving serious crimes Aivars Lembergs and three organizations associated with him and applied with US sanctions – Ventspils Development Agency, Business Development Association and Latvian Transit Business Association, as required by the sanctions imposed by the US Department of the Treasury Office for Foreign Asset Control on 9 December 2019.
Latvian, Lithuanian soldiers safe after Iran attacks in Iraq
Iran has launched missile attacks on U.S. targets in Iraq. Latvian and Lithuanian troops in American bases are reported to be safe.
Kazāks: there are no reasons to expect a crisis as serious as the one in 2008
The growth of both the global and Latvian economy is slow, but this does not mean an economic decline is expected. On top of that, there are no reasons to expect an economic crisis as serious as the last one, said Bank of Latvia governor Mārtiņš Kazāks.
Ukrainian passenger plane crashes in Iran
A Ukrainian passenger plane has crashed in Iran on Wednesday with not less than 170 people on board.
Radzevičs: municipal companies should be supervised by independent people
It is not right that the majority of supervisors of municipal companies are also employed by municipal administration, said Riga City Council executive director and public transport company Rīgas satiksme shareholder Juris Radzevičs in an interview to LTV programme Rīta Panorāma on Tuesday, 7 January.
A watch, a ring? Lithuanian police offered unexpected sums, gifts as bribes
Lithuanian traffic police have compiled the most vivid bribery offers to officers on roads in 2019 in a Facebook post published earlier in January.
-
Zerry @ 2020-01-07 22:13:00
But the raise of wages should be conditional. Doctors should start working equally with all patients and not giving better attention to those who ”motivate” with envelope.
-
Andris @ 2019-12-29 23:53:15
LANA - perhaps your member organisations will allocate a greater percentage of your income in taxes to cover the growing social and health burden?
-
Gunar @ 2019-12-27 18:24:46
Маks @ 2019-12-27 13:31:18
Hey I know interesting fact. Real estate - immovable property that usually consists of a land plot (possibly including all natural resources, depending on the agreement) and any buildings connected with it. In the case of an appartment it can also refer to a specific part of a building, along with a defined shared interest in the underlying land. In Latvia, if a foreigner purchases real estate and if the deal meets with specific requirements then this kind of investment can entitle the purchaser to apply for a residence permit.