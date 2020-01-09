Construction of Rail Baltica railway in Estonia could begin in 2022, firm says

As part of the Rail Baltica project, the construction of the actual railway in Estonia could begin in 2022 or late 2021, has said the executive of RB Rail AS Estonia, Aivar Jaeski.

Estonian public broadcaster ERR reports on Thursday, January 9, that Jaeski said that the Estonian section of Rail Baltic is divided into three parts, with design work is already underway on the Tallinn-Rapla and Rapla-Tootsi sections.

«Hopefully we will also get an agreement in the first week of February to design the final section from Pärnu to the Latvian border, so perhaps the design work for be carried out in Estonia this year,» the head of RB Rail AS Estonia explained.

Moreover, contracts have been signed for the design of the Ülemiste and Pärnu passenger terminals.

Work on a total of 17 road viaducts will also soon be started, in conjunction with the Road Administration, ERR reports. As to the construction of the actual railway, Jaeski said: «We hope to be able to start laying down in 2022, or at the end of 2021».