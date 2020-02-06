Continuation of Olainfarm talks: the raiderism of Nemiro’s advisor Rebenoks

Although at the beginning Latvian Economy Minister Ralfs Nemiro’s advisor with a questionable reputation Pāvels Rebenoks and lawyer Mārtiņš Krieķis were hired to «for EUR 500 per hour to assist» Irina Maligina, Nika Saveļjeva and Sergejs Saveļjevs take control over Olainfarm, the two «assistants» used the situation and engaged in raiderism, according to the published talks between those involved in Olainfarm saga.

After changes were added to the composition of the company’s council and Rebenoks, Krieķis and Daina Sirlaka were appointed to it at Olainfarm shareholders meeting on 4 September 2018, Saveļjevs and the newly elected council chairman Rebenoks contacted each other over the phone.

In a telephone conversation, Rebenoks mentioned he was elected to the council and that the two of them «have to meet, sit down, discuss, and look at your interests and our interests […]. And everything will be alright, yes?»

Saveļjevs was very surprised with the council’s replacement and agreed to meet with Rebenoks to discuss «future cooperation».

BNN had previously reported that Valērijs Maligins’ daughter and one of the co-inheritors of Olainfarm, Nika Saveļjeva has ended up in an unfortunate situation – whole some people are trying to resolve disputes associated with inheritance, the family of her husband Sergejs Saveļjevs is using different methods to misappropriate the inheritor’s assets, according to information available to BNN.

One can only guess the «interests» Rebenoks and Saveļjevs have pushed so far.

There has also been information reported that Nemiro wants to put Rebenoks in the council of Latvenergo. Nemiro’s parliamentary secretary Ēriks Eglītis, who is now proposed to be moved from Economy Ministry to the Central Statistical Bureau, strongly objects putting Rebenoks anywhere near Latvenergo. Developments at Economy Ministry have even prompted Justice Minister Jānis Bordāns to ask Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš to dismiss Ralfs Nemiro because «he does all he can to put people close to him – people with insufficient skills and questionable reputation – in managing posts of one of Latvia’s most strategically important companies – Latvenergo».

It should be added that shortly before Rebenoks and Krieķis were admitted to Olainfarm council, Saveļjevs had met with Krieķis to discuss Olainfarm’s take-over in order ‘to start living normally, not for EUR 5 000 a month’.

Recordings of their conversations, according to information available to BNN, had been handed over to State Police and KNAB at the end of 2018 for analysis.

BNN had previously reported that, using ongoing disputes among inheritors, Krieķis and his associate Rebenoks may have come up with a scheme to possibly get their hands on the juiciest pieces from asset distribution.