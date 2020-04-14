Contract with Kauno Tiltai for Deglava overpass maintenance terminated
On Sunday, 12 April, Riga City Council Transport Department decided to terminate the contract with Lithuanian construction company Kauno tiltai because of the company’s failure to comply with requirements for maintenance of Augusta Deglava street overpass and use of inappropriate materials.
«Cooperation with Kauno tiltai is no longer possible at Deglava overpass project because the company has not only avoided fulfilling requirements outlined in the contract and used materials of inappropriate quality, but has also unjustifiably requested additional funding for maintenance, threatening with closure of the object,» claims Transport Department’s director Vitālijs Reinbahs.
This is why the decision was made to terminate the contract in order to prevent potential financial damages for the municipality. Work on the overpass will be continued by the transport department from now on.
Deep settling pits in temporary asphalt deformation joints were found on the overpass. The construction company was informed of this and was asked to take measures. If deformation joints hadn’t been dealt with, it would have impacted the structural integrity and would have put at risk road traffic, as noted by Transport Department.
A check of documents and on-site work revealed the company had used concrete blocks of inappropriate quality to reinforce paving slabs.
Considering the contract with Kauno tiltai on Augusta Deglava street overpass restoration is terminated, the construction company has five days to hand over all documents related to the project and ten days to leave the construction site.
Read also: Latvia terminates contract on diverting EU funding for «cemetery tram» service
On the night to 12 April the department’s director issued the order for the bridge and overpass maintenance service to perform repairs on Deglava overpass and take over everyday maintenance.
The procurement process for the second stage of Deglava overpass reconstruction is currently ongoing. This stage includes repairs of load-bearing structures, new surface paving, lighting system installation, repair of deformation joints and other important tasks.
Reconstruction of Deglava overpass had commenced in 2018. Until now work was performed by Kauno tiltai.
BNN had previously reported that in August 2019 a price survey revealed that the company already active on the overpass – Kauno tiltai – had offered to perform repairs there for the lowest price.
The total costs for the reconstruction of Deglava overpass was originally estimated at approximately four million euros. However, from the beginning the potential increase was estimated at 30% of this amount.
At the end of July, Reinbahs reported that a new procurement would be needed to complete repairs on Deglava Street.
LH @ 2020-04-14 11:36:23
Nasing spešal and synonymous for every meter of road (network of potholes) built.
-
. @ 2020-04-14 06:03:57
They only pay to like 10% of population. Everyone else sucks their thumbs.
-
Zerry @ 2020-04-13 14:58:12
KNAB is weak under the influence of Lembergs, unfortunately.
-
THOMAS A. FLOIRES @ 2020-04-12 21:49:14
-
Trevor Hudson @ 2020-04-12 12:20:21
Nasing spešal and synonymous for every meter of road (network of potholes) built.