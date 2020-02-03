Coronavirus claims first life outside China; Chinese stocks drop in value

The new coronavirus has claimed the first life outside China, in the Philippines. The number of infections in China has reached 17 200 people. Amid the outbreak, Chinese stocks have lost 9% of their value.

German public broadcaster Deutsche Welle reports that on Monday, February 3, the Chinese National Health Commission confirmed the number of confirmed deaths from China’s coronavirus outbreak at 361.

The death toll exceeds that of the 2002-03 SARS outbreak, which took the lives of 349 people in mainland China, while the total number of people infected within China has reached 17,205. The total number globally is 17,300. The World Health Organization has said the number of confirmed cases will keep growing because thousands of specimens from suspected cases have yet to be tested.

Chinese stocks lost almost over 8% of their value at the start of trade on Monday as investors returned from the Lunar New Year break, which was extended due to the virus outbreak. The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 8.73%, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China’s second exchange, decreased by 8.99%, Deutsche Welle reports.