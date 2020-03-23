Coronavirus continues spreading in Baltics. 180 in Latvia, 143 in Lithuania, 352 in Estonia
The number of confirmed Covid-19 coronavirus cases in Latvia has reached 180. Lithuanian media, meanwhile, reports 143 confirmed cases.
The latest data from Estonia reports 352 confirmed cases.
So far a total of 6 114 tests have been performed for Latvian residents, as reported by the Disease Prevention and Monitoring Centre (SPKC).
As previously reported, one death from coronavirus has been confirmed in Lithuania. One pension-age person who had previous health problems has died from Covid-19.
On 14 March, Latvia’s Crisis Management Council decided to limit the length of culture, entertainment, sports and other leisure activities until 23:00.
Read also: State support for Covid-19 damage reduction reaches more than two billion euros in Latvia
The government has also decided to limit the number of participants of culture, entertainment, leisure, sports and religious events to 50.
All people returning from abroad have to undergo compulsory 14-day self-isolation.
To limit the spread of Covid-19, Latvia’s Crisis Management Council declared a state of emergency until 14 April. On top of that, the government has also shut down all international passenger services.
Estonia issues short-term bonds to offset economic effects of COVID-19 outbreak
Estonia: It's better to be overly cautious to save lives
Italy raises lockdown violation fine to EUR 5,000
Latvian Prime Minister's and several ministers' Covid-19 test results turn out negative
Total number of Covid-19 victims exceeds 10 000 in the world
State support for Covid-19 damage reduction reaches more than two billion euros in Latvia
Covid-19 crisis has disrupted at least 1 600 culture and entertainment events in Latvia
COVID-19 takes more lives in Italy than in China
Latvia pushes law on support to prevent Covid-19 damages; state to pay idleness benefits
Russia reports first death from Covid-19
Potential coronavirus medicine fails to prevent Covid-19-indused heavy pneumonia
Latvian government compiles all support measures for Covid-19-related damages in one law
State Employment Agency receives collective lay-off applications for 1 660 workers
Because of the spread of Covid-19 in the country, ten companies in Latvia have submitted collective lay-off notifications to the State Employment Agency, informing the agency of planned lay-off of 1 660 workers, according to the public relations office.
Estonia issues short-term bonds to offset economic effects of COVID-19 outbreak
In Estonia, the Ministry of Finance has auctioned short-term bonds with the total value of EUR 200 million as part of a government package to stabilise the economy currently hit by an outbreak of COVID-19.
OECD suggests governments to provide free COVID-19 tests and subsidise workers
Angel Gurría, the Secretary General of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, has said that the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic could take the shape of an ‘L’.
Riga International Airport to halt investments and reduce employee numbers
The shut-down of air traffic in Latvia because of the state of emergency has forced Riga International Airport to adopt emergency budget austerity measures – reduce all investment projects by 85%, reduce the costs of economic operations by 60% and reduce personnel costs by 40%, as reported by the company.
Moscow asks elderly to stay home until mid-April
In Russia, authorities of Moscow and Moscow Oblast have recommended people older than 65 to stay home and self-isolate to keep safe amid the coronavirus pandemic, Russian state news agency TASS reports.
Alcohol production in Latvia down 63.4% in January
The volume of produced alcohol volumes in Latvia had declined 63.4% in January when compared to the same month of 2019, according to goods circulation data from the State Revenue Service.
Estonia: It’s better to be overly cautious to save lives
In Estonia, which has the worst national coronavirus outbreak in the Baltic states, Prime Minister Jüri Ratas has urged people to act cautiously and with consideration every day to save lives and stay healthy, ERR reports.
airBaltic to carry Baltic residents from Frankfurt and London to Riga
After a request from Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Latvia and with permit from the Ministry of Transport, Latvian airline airBaltic has scheduled additional special flights from Frankfurt and London to Riga and vice versa.
Italy raises lockdown violation fine to EUR 5,000
In Italy, which is the COVID-19 worst-affected country in the EU, the fine for violating the tough restrictions of movement has been raised to 5 000 euros. Germany has, meanwhile, banned people from gathering in groups of more than two, DW reports.
Rīgas satiksme urges residents to not use public transport without a good reason
From 22 March onward buses, a notification will be played in trolleybuses and trams operated by Rīgas satiksme to urge residents to reconsider trips, as reported by municipal company’s representative Baiba Bartaševiča.
Latvia’s president may support restoration of Section 81 of the Constitution
Under a state of emergency Latvia’s President Egils Levits may support restoration of Section 81 of the Constitution of the Republic of Latvia in a modern redaction.
Croatia hit by powerful earthquake
Zagreb, the capital of Croatia has been hit by an earthquake that has damaged buildings and caused injuries to 17 people, British public broadcaster BBC reports.
Latvian Prime Minister’s and several ministers’ Covid-19 test results turn out negative
Latvian Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš’s, as well as Nauris Puntulis', Sandis Ģirģens’, Ramona Petraviča’s, Ilga Šuplinska’s, Jānis Bordāns’, Jānis Reirs’, and Juris Pūce test results for Covid-19 turned out negative.
Week in Lithuania: State grapples with coronavirus crisis, CB sees no evidence of money laundering at Swedbank
In Lithuania, the top news of the past week were linked to economic and preventive measures amid the pandemic of the new coronavirus, as well as food prices going up and suspicions on Swedbank after fines in Estonia and Sweden.
BNN summary of the week: One path only. A lot of work. Postponed elections
BNN gives you a summary of the key events of the past week, told in news stories of the following topics: State of Emergency; Funeral; Flaws; A Lot of Work; Request; Proposal; Post.
Total number of Covid-19 victims exceeds 10 000 in the world
The total number of deaths caused by Covid-19 coronavirus around the world has exceeded 10 000, according to data compiled by AFP.
Saeima’s Budget Committee supports postponing snap elections in Riga until June
On Friday, 20 March, Latvian Saeima’s Budget and Finance Committee supported in the first reading the proposal to postpone snap elections in Riga until 6 June, BNN was told by the parliament’s press-service.
Industrial producer prices in Latvia down 1.9% in February
Compared to January, in February 2020 the level of producer prices in Latvian industry fell by 0.3 %. Prices of products sold on the domestic market reduced by 0.2 %, but prices of exported products – by 0.4 %.
Finland bans Estonian guest workers from migrating to jobs in Finland
The Finnish government has temporarily banned workers from Estonia from commuting to work in the Nordic country, which has more cases of the COVID-19 disease than the Baltic state, Finnish public broadcaster YLE reports.
Latvian authorities dismantle cocaine-smuggling criminal group
This month the State Revenue Service’s Tax and Customs Police successfully apprehended an organized group of people laundering money gained for narcotics contraband, as confirmed by VID.
Russia lifts all sanctions on imports of essential goods
The Russian government has announced the lifting of all its restrictions for imports of essential goods for one month from Friday, March 20, according to the Russian state news agency TASS.
Infection rates in Baltics. 111 in Latvia, 48 in Lithuania, 283 in Estonia
In Latvia the number of Covid-19 infection cases has exceeded one hundred, reaching a total of 111 confirmed infection cases. Lithuania’s Healthcare Ministry reports 48 confirmed cases.
State support for Covid-19 damage reduction reaches more than two billion euros in Latvia
Latvia’s state support to reduce the negative effects caused by the spread of the coronavirus Covid-19 has reached more than two billion euros, says Finance Minister Jānis Reirs.
Covid-19 crisis has disrupted at least 1 600 culture and entertainment events in Latvia
The spread of the new coronavirus in Latvia and the state of emergency that followed after has disrupted at least 1 600 entertainment and culture events, according to estimates from Latvia’s Culture Ministry.
Newest comments
-
@ 2020-03-23 18:07:05
Dear Daniel, the greatest enemies for the world are idiots like yourself
-
mishel @ 2020-03-23 08:17:44
Printing counterfeit banknotes and infiltrating bank information and money laundering by various hackers and drug traffickers and collecting donations such as the Clinton Foundation and earning money from the Internet (a successful way to earn 2 men in California!) Are ways to finance terrorists.
-
morgan @ 2020-03-23 08:09:15
Drug trafficking is one way of earning money from terrorists. Terrorists need money to help countless agents (such as black Americans) in all countries.
-
mishel @ 2020-03-23 08:05:21
Germany has been completely ruled by terrorists for the past five years, and Merkel has served terrorists. Merkel, like Macron (in France),and obama, came to power with the financial and propaganda support of the terrorists and carried out their orders.
-
simon @ 2020-03-23 08:00:07