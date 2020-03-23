Coronavirus continues spreading in Baltics. 180 in Latvia, 143 in Lithuania, 352 in Estonia

The number of confirmed Covid-19 coronavirus cases in Latvia has reached 180. Lithuanian media, meanwhile, reports 143 confirmed cases.

The latest data from Estonia reports 352 confirmed cases.

So far a total of 6 114 tests have been performed for Latvian residents, as reported by the Disease Prevention and Monitoring Centre (SPKC).

As previously reported, one death from coronavirus has been confirmed in Lithuania. One pension-age person who had previous health problems has died from Covid-19.

On 14 March, Latvia’s Crisis Management Council decided to limit the length of culture, entertainment, sports and other leisure activities until 23:00.

The government has also decided to limit the number of participants of culture, entertainment, leisure, sports and religious events to 50.

All people returning from abroad have to undergo compulsory 14-day self-isolation.

To limit the spread of Covid-19, Latvia’s Crisis Management Council declared a state of emergency until 14 April. On top of that, the government has also shut down all international passenger services.