Coronavirus data for Baltic States. 221 infected in Latvia and 255 infected in Lithuania

The number of Covid-19 infection cases in Latvia has reached 221. Lithuanian media report 255 confirmed cases and two deaths caused by complications from the disease.

Lithuania also reports one person has recovered.

The last published data for Estonia suggested 369 confirmed Covid-19 infection cases. Eight infected people there have since recovered.

24 new cases have been found in the past day, as reported by the Disease Prevention and Monitoring Centre (SPKC).

As previously reported, the Crisis Management Council and government in Latvia decided on 14 March that all culture, entertainment, sports and leisure events during the state of emergency are not allowed to go past 23:00.

Additionally, Latvia’s government has decided to limit the number of simultaneous participants of culture, entertainment, leisure, sports and religious events to 50.

People returning from abroad have to stay in self-isolation for 14 days.

To reduce the spread of Covid-19, Crisis Management Council and the government decided to shut down all international passenger services until 14 April.

On 24 March Latvia’s government decided to close down gyms and to also close shopping centres, but only for weekends. This requirement does not extend to pharmacies, veterinary shops, gardening and construction stores, as well as optician stores.

In Estonia the state of emergency will last until 1 May and in Lithuania – until 27 May.