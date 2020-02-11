Coronavirus death toll in China surpasses 40 000 people; Xi calls for more prevention

In China, more than one thousand people have died from health problems caused by the new coronavirus and the country’s President Xi Jinping has called for more decisive prevention measures, according to Deutsche Welle.

On Tuesday, February 10, Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak, reported another 103 deaths, while five more were reported outside of Hubei, bringing the total number of deaths in mainland China to 1,016 in the highest single-day toll since the virus began to spread.

In China, the number of infections is now more than 42,000, while there are 319 cases in 24 other countries, including one death, according to the WHO.

Chinese President Xi Jinping urged for more «decisive» measures to tackle the outbreak, in a visit to a frontline hospital in the capital Beijing. Xi wore a face mask and had his temperature checked while visiting medical staff and patients affected by the outbreak, DW reports.

No vaccine, but many people recover

Although there is no specific cure or vaccine for the virus, many people who contract it have only small symptoms and get it cured.

As evidenced by the death toll, it can also cause severe acute respiratory infection and lead to death.