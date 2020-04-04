Coronavirus in Baltics. 509 in Latvia, 771 in Lithuania, 1 018 in Estonia

The number of confirmed coronavirus COVID-19 infections in Latvia has reached 509, increasing by 16 new cases over the last day. Lithuania, meanwhile, reports 771 infections

The latest data for Estonia reports 1 018 infection cases with 103 new infections confirmed in the last day.

12 people have died and 48 have made a successful recovery in Estonia so far.

In Lithuania the number of deaths has reached nine and the number of recoveries has reached seven so far.

A total of 19 380 people in Latvia have been tested for COVID-19, according to information from the Disease Prevention and Monitoring Centre (SPKC).

During a joint meeting on 14 March, Latvia’s government and the Crisis Management Council decided to limit the open hours of all culture, entertainment, sports and other leisure venues to 23:00.

The government has also decided to limit the number of simultaneous participants of unorganized culture, entertainment, leisure, sports and religious events to 50.

Those returning from abroad have to undergo compulsory 14-day self-isolation.

To halt the spread of COVID-19, Latvia’s government and Crisis Management Council have agreed to also shut down all international passenger services until the end of the state of emergency in the country, which is set to end 14 April.

On 24 March the government also decided to close gyms and have shopping centres close down for weekends. This requirement does not extend to food stores, veterinary stores, gardening and construction stores, as well as pharmacies and optician stores.

On 29 March the Cabinet of Ministers issued new restrictions for public places: prohibiting residents from coming closer than 2 m to one another, as well as limiting the number of people allowed to gather indoors and outdoors unless they are members of the same family or perform professional duties.

Residents are urged to work from home when possible, shop less often and avoid crowded places.