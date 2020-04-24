bnn.lv Latviski   bnn-news.com English   bnn-news.ru По-русски
Friday 24.04.2020

Coronavirus in the Baltic region. 784 in Latvia, 1 410 in Lithuania

BNN
April 24, 2020

2 m, Baltic States, coronavirus, Covid-19, Estonia, important, Latvia, Lithuania, self-isolation, self-quarantine, stay home, transmission in society, virus spreadThe total number of confirmed COVID-19 infection cases in Latvia has reached 784, increasing by six new cases in the past day. Lithuania, meanwhile, reports 1 410 infection cases.

The latest information from Estonia reports a total of 1 592 confirmed COVID-19 infection cases.

45 people in Estonia have died from the virus so far. 192 people in this country have recovered from the infection.

The number of deaths caused by complications from the infection has reached 40 in Lithuania, whereas the number of recoveries has reached 430.

43 080 people in Latvia have been tested for COVID-19 so far, according to information from Disease Prevention and Monitoring Centre (SPKC).

During a joint meeting on 14 March, Latvia’s government and the Crisis Management Council decided to limit the open hours of all culture, entertainment, sports and other leisure venues to 23:00.

Read also: Lithuanian analysts: COVID-19 will be on everybody’s lips in Seimas election campaign

The government has also decided to limit the number of simultaneous participants of unorganized culture, entertainment, leisure, sports and religious events to 50.

Those returning from abroad have to undergo compulsory 14-day self-isolation.

To halt the spread of COVID-19, Latvia’s government and Crisis Management Council have agreed to also shut down all international passenger services until the end of the state of emergency in the country, which is set to end 14 April.

On 24 March the government also decided to close gyms and have shopping centres close down for weekends. This requirement does not extend to food stores, veterinary stores, gardening and construction stores, as well as pharmacies and optician stores.

On 29 March the Cabinet of Ministers issued new restrictions for public places: prohibiting residents from coming closer than 2 m to one another, as well as limiting the number of people allowed to gather indoors and outdoors unless they are members of the same family or perform professional duties.

Residents are urged to work from home when possible, shop less often and avoid crowded places.

