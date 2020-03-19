Coronavirus infection rates in Baltics. 86 in Latvia and 34 in Lithuania

The total number of Covid-19 coronavirus infection cases in Latvia has reached 86. Lithuania, meanwhile, reports 34 infection cases.

The latest data for Estonia states a total of 258 Covid-19 infection cases.

So far a total of 2 677 examinations have been performed for people in Latvia over concerns about possible Covid-19 infection, as reported by the Disease Prevention and Monitoring Centre.

A previously reported, the first infection case for a child has been found in Latvia.

Because of the state of emergency, Latvia’s government also decided to shut down all international passenger services from 17 March onward through airports, ports bus parks and railway. This measure does not apply to passenger transports using state aircraft and military transport.

In an interview to 900 seconds programme on 18 March, Latvia’s Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš said that based on the situation with the coronavirus in other countries, it is possible for the state of emergency to be extended past 14 April.

On top of that, movement of people or vehicles through airports, ports, railway and road over Europe’s external borders is also prohibited as of 17 March. This restriction does not apply to freight transports.