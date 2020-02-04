Coronavirus infections in China exceed 20 000; new cases in Germany

In China, the new coronavirus, which has been declared an international health emergency, has been found in over 20 000 people. New cases have been registered in Germany.

German public broadcaster Deutsche Welle reports that on Tuesday, February 4, China’s National Health Commission stated that the nationwide total of coronavirus infections had reached 20,438, with 3,235 new cases confirmed.

Chinese state media reported that a new hospital had been constructed in Hubei in just 10 days and had already started treating patients in the epicentre of the outbreak. The specialized 1,000-bed medical facility will be joined by a second hospital with 1,500 beds in the near future, Deutsche Welle wrote.

The new coronavirus infections have been reported in more than 20 countries. On Monday, February 4, Germany reported its 12th case late Monday evening while the US reported its second case of person-to-person transmission.

The first death outside of China has occurred in the Philippines, Deutsche Welle reports.

No vaccine, but many people recover

Although there is no specific cure or vaccine for the virus, many people who contract it have only small symptoms and get it cured.

As evidenced by the death toll, it can also cause severe acute respiratory infection and lead to death.