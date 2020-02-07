Coronavirus infections in China exceed 30 000 people

Over 30 000 people have been diagnosed with the new coronavirus in China, while new cases at a much smaller scale have been registered in Germany, the United Kingdom and Italy, according to Deutsche Welle.

The number of total confirmed infections in China from the coronavirus epidemic has climbed to 31,161, a government body stated on Friday, February 7. The number grew after 3,143 new infections were reported, the National Health Commission informed in its daily update.

The toll of confirmed coronavirus deaths in mainland China has reached to 636, with the majority in central Hubei province, where the virus was first detected.

Thirteen cases of coronavirus have now been diagnosed in Germany. New cases have also been found in the UK and Italy, DW reports.