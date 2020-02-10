Coronavirus infections in China exceed 40 000 people

Over 40 000 people have been diagnosed with the new coronavirus in China, while the death toll from the virus has exceeded 908, according to Deutsche Welle.

The number of total confirmed infections in China from the coronavirus epidemic has climbed over 40 000, a government body stated on Monday, February 10.

On Saturday, February 8, the coronavirus death toll surpassed the 774 deaths seen during the SARS outbreak in China in 2002-2003. One American and one Japanese citizen have died from the disease, marking the first non-Chinese fatalities linked to the virus, Deutsche Welle reports.

No vaccine, but many people recover

Although there is no specific cure or vaccine for the virus, many people who contract it have only small symptoms and get it cured.

As evidenced by the death toll, it can also cause severe acute respiratory infection and lead to death.