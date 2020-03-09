Coronavirus: Italy introduces travel restrictions in territories with 16 mln people

The government of Italy has introduced travel restrictions in territories hit by the novel coronavirus, where a total of 16 million people live, BBC reports.

The Italian Civil Protection agency has stated that the number of people to have died from the coronavirus in Italy has jumped by 133 in a day to 366 and the total number of infections increased by 25% to 7,375 from 5,883.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has introduced the closure of schools, gyms, museums, nightclubs and other venues across the whole country. The strict new quarantine measures affect a quarter of the Italian population and centre on the rich northern part of the country that powers its economy, BBC reports.

Under the new measures in force until April 3, people are not supposed to be able to enter or leave Lombardy, where Milan is the main city, and 14 provinces of Italy: Modena, Parma, Piacenza, Reggio Emilia, Rimini, Pesaro and Urbino, Alessandria, Asti, Novara, Verbano Cusio Ossola, Vercelli, Padua, Treviso and Venice, according to the BBC.