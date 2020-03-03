bnn.lv Latviski   bnn-news.com English   bnn-news.ru По-русски
Coronavirus makes its way to Latvia

LETA
March 3, 2020

coronavirus, Latvia, infection, SPKCThe first case of infection with the new coronavirus Covid-19 was found in Latvia on Saturday, 29 February. The infected person flew in from Munich, but before then they had visited the region of Italy affected by the virus, as journalists were informed by Disease Prevention and Monitoring Centre (SPKC) Infectious Diseases Risk Analysis and Prevention Department director Jurijs Perevoščikovs.

AirBaltic flight BT-226 left Munich on 29 February at 15:40 and arrived in Riga at 17:55. Perevoščikovs explained the infection itself took place in Italy. The woman travelled with her family from Italy to Munich and from Munich to Riga.

The first infection case in Latvia was confirmed just recently. The patient was tested for the virus by the Emergency Medical Service (NMPD) at home.

A woman got infected with Covid-19. She has been delivered to Latvian Infectology Centre for treatment and quarantine. The woman’s child was also put in quarantine as well, but the disease has not been confirmed for him.

Specialists have already collected the necessary information about the trip and passengers who were on the flight as the woman.

Perevoščikovs explained that there were 145 passengers on board the flight. 24 of them were declared the closest contact persons – people who sat in a 2 m radius of the Latvian citizen. Among those people were also eight Latvian citizens, including the infected woman’s family. Authorities have already contacted those people. People who were in close contact with the woman will be put under quarantine for observation.

Because the patient was not ill during travel, the risk of infection for other passengers is minimal, said Perevoščikovs, adding that people have to observe their health state and turn to medics if symptoms appear.

Riga Clinical University Hospital (RAKUS) Emergency Medical and Patient Admission Clinic Aleksejs Višņakovs revealed at a press-conference that the patient’s and her child’s delivery to the Latvian Infectology Centre was organized in cooperation with NMPD.

The patient’s child is sick but lab results for Covid-19 turned out negative, and no symptoms of the disease have appeared. Based on observations it was decided to hospitalize the child too. Other family members were put in quarantine at home. According to him, all of them have been given separate boxes.

Media were informed at a press-conference that after returning to Latvia the family left the airport for them home on their private car. Since their return they have not gone to work or school.

The new coronavirus Covid-19 was first found in China on 31 December 2019. Since then the virus has been found in several dozen other countries.

The new coronavirus was found in Estonia on Thursday, 27 February, and in Lithuania and Belarus on Friday, 28 February.

Keywords: coronavirus infection Latvia SPKC


Coronavirus makes its way to Latvia

